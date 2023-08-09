Red Sox still held Kiké Hernández bobblehead night two weeks after trading him

Kiké Hernández is settled in as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the Red Sox still kept his special night on the calendar.
The Red Sox gave out Hernández bobblehead figures to the first 7,500 fans in attendance for Wednesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals — even though they traded him on July 25.
Instead of a Red Sox uniform, the Hernández bobblehead sports a Puerto Rico jersey from the World Baseball Classic.
The Red Sox will continue with Kiké Hernández bobble head night tonight from Fenway Park.— Beyond the Monster (@BeyondtheMnstr) August 9, 2023
The recently traded Hernández provided a special message to Sox fans that’ll be on the side of each box. pic.twitter.com/WSGUwh4wKl
Red Sox chief marketing officer Adam Grossman said the team reached out to Hernández to see if he would still be comfortable with the event, and the utilityman approved, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. Hernández was also chosen to be the player representative for the bobblehead night via a past fan vote, and the figurines had been made long before the trade happened.
This is the Kiké Hernández WBC bobblehead the Red Sox gave away tonight. pic.twitter.com/kpp9iBCcpm— Matthew Moreno (@Matthew__Moreno) August 10, 2023
Hernández was batting just .222 with the Red Sox. He has started strong in his second stint with the Dodgers, batting .317 with a home run and eight RBIs in 12 games. Boston acquired pitchers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman in the deal.
The Red Sox earned a 4-3 win against the Royals in Wednesday’s game.