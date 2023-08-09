Red Sox still held Kiké Hernández bobblehead night two weeks after trading him

Kiké Hernández is settled in as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the Red Sox still kept his special night on the calendar.

The Red Sox gave out Hernández bobblehead figures to the first 7,500 fans in attendance for Wednesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals — even though they traded him on July 25.

Instead of a Red Sox uniform, the Hernández bobblehead sports a Puerto Rico jersey from the World Baseball Classic.