A tale of two grand slams: Mookie Betts, Pablo Reyes and the direction of Chaim Bloom’s Red Sox

Betts’s blast powered the first-place (65-46) Dodgers to a 13-7 win over the Padres. Reyes’s walkoff granny gave the Sox a 6-2 win over the moribund Royals (36-78), vaulting your Towne Team out of last place for a few hours.

Chaim Bloom, that’s how.

Bloom’s first big moment as Boston’s baseball boss came in February of 2020 when he traded the face of the franchise and likely Hall of Famer Betts to the Dodgers for Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong, and Jeter Downs.

Advertisement

The Dodgers are going to be at Fenway two weeks from Friday and it’ll be Mookie’s first appearance since that awful deal. And it got me wondering if poor Chaim will still be on the job when Betts comes to town.

Betts represents the pre-Chaim Red Sox. He’s a former MVP who has 31 homers and 75 RBIs for a first-place team of superstars. He signed with the Dodgers for 12 years and $365 million. This is why Chaim had to trade him.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Pablo Reyes's first home run in two seasons was timely. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

Reyes represents the Chaim Red Sox. He’s a 29-year-old journeyman who was allowed to walk by the Pirates and Brewers, then sold to the Red Sox by the last-place Oakland A’s. He’s hit one home run this season, but he makes the major league minimum, $720,000. He’s a Bloom dumpster-dive acquisition, representing value and payroll flexibility.

The Dodgers have won one World Series with Betts and hope to be there again this season. The Red Sox have lost seven of their last nine and present you with the illusion of contention, hoping to claw over a few ordinary teams to qualify for the American League’s coveted sixth playoff spot.

And the Red Sox seem to be just fine with this. Fans fill the park, sing “Sweet Caroline” even when the Sox trail, 13-1, in the eighth (like on Sunday against the Jays), and are treated to an occasional win like Monday’s.

Advertisement

So maybe ownership is fine with Chaim. Better to win an occasional game with Reyes than to actually contend and overpay a guy like Betts.

Bloom has successfully driven the Sox payroll obligations to baseball’s Big Middle. CEO Sam Kennedy, the only FSG honcho willing to say anything about this team, keeps saying nice things about Bloom and we assume John Henry and Tom Werner are happy to have someone other than themselves to serve as Fenway’s piñata.

But the appearance of Betts at Fenway is going to be a bad reminder of just how little Bloom got in return for a perennial MVP candidate — a player who should have been the Face of the Boston Franchise for the entire decade in the 2020s.

In 3½ seasons with the Dodgers, Betts has been an All-Star three times and finished in the top five of MVP voting twice. He’ll be a top-five MVP guy again this year. And let’s not forget he was the rarest of the rare — a Black superstar drafted and developed by the Red Sox — no small detail for a franchise haunted by 20th century institutional racism.

And for this Bloom came away with Verdugo, Wong, and Downs.

Downs already has been released. Wong is a career .233 hitter who has played 122 games over three seasons and is a plus defender. The Sox also got Average Al Verdugo, who’s been a headache for his manager and is consensus Most Likely To Be Traded before the start of next season.

Advertisement

That’s it. Verdugo, Wong and Downs for a Hall of Fame-bound talent who was the Sox most popular player this side of David Ortiz.

The Sports Hub’s estimable Mike Felger was first to contend that Chaim doesn’t care about the major league team and I’m beginning to believe this. Bloom talks about the “North Star” and how the Sox are going to be “awesome,” but so far we’ve seen two last-place finishes in three seasons and a good chance for three out of four when this campaign is over.

Drafting and development are crucial for any big league operation. But it’s sad to see the Major Market Sox unable to keep their best players . . . and out of the conversation when big money talent comes on the market. Theo Epstein reminded us that you can do both. The Red Sox should be able to draft and develop, while still competing in the AL East every year.

The Sox farm system is currently ranked fourth by Fangraphs (even “Stat Masterson”, Alex Speier, thinks that’s a little high), but it should be noted that the top young talent on the team — Brayan Bello, Triston Casas, and Jarren Duran — are all Dave Dombrowski guys. Chaim’s top prospect, Marcelo Mayer (Boston had to finish last to get him with the fourth pick in the nation) is batting .189 at Double A and just went on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. Meanwhile, where are the young pitchers in this vaunted farm system?

Advertisement

With more tomato cans (Tigers, Nationals) on deck for the next nine games, the streaky Sox could make another faux run at the all-inclusive wild card. High-priced infielder Trevor Story, who seemed to like Worcester more than Manny Ramirez liked Pawtucket, has been shamed into returning Tuesday (even Jim Rice was getting on Story), and Chris Sale, Garrett Whitlock, and Tanner Houck are soon to follow.

And what will become of the worthy and underpaid Reyes? He’ll likely soon be a footnote, another in the soft parade of faceless utilitymen and relief pitchers who file in and out of the Red Sox clubhouse on a daily basis.

I don’t know about you, but the whole Fenway experience was more fun when Mookie Betts was hitting grand slams for the Red Sox.

Bloom strikes out at the trade deadline Share Write or Wrong? Host Chris Gasper says Chaim Bloom lacks the conviction to make difficult decisions. When it comes to team building, there’s no time to waste.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him @dan_shaughnessy.