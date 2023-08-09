Watch the Royals’ Kyle Isbel hit one of the strangest ground-rule doubles you’ll ever see at Fenway Park

With Matt Duffy on first base and two outs in the top of the second inning, the Royals’ No. 9 hitter, Kyle Isbel, sliced a shot over Mastaka Yoshida’s head in left field. Yoshida chased the ball to the warning track, where he leaped but fell just inches short of coming down with the catch.

The Red Sox haven’t been playing lights-out baseball, but that didn’t stop them from taking part in a electric moment at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

Masataka Yoshida crashes into the Monster as Kyle Isbel's double shatters the cover on the "Out" light.

But then a funny thing happened. He couldn’t find the baseball.

Yoshida scoured the track and the base of the wall, before finding the ball nestled inside the red “Out” light at the base of the famous Green Monster scoreboard.

“It’s stuck in the light!” exclaimed announcer Kevin Youkilis.

“He couldn’t find it,” added play-by-play man Dave O’Brien. “It busted the light.”

The ground-rule double saved the Sox a run as they sent Duffy, who had scored during Yoshida’s confusion, back to third base.

“I’ve never seen this,” said a stunned Youkilis. “It went right in.”

“It is a beautiful game, isn’t it,” he concluded.

Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.