World Cup 2023: All eight quarterfinalists sound the same confident note: Why not us?

Except for the Japanese, who’ve been untouchable thus far, every country that has won this global festival of feet has been eliminated: the Americans, the Norwegians, the Germans. The seven other survivors are asking themselves the same question: “Why not us?”

“We proved that we can do it,” said midfielder Hanna Bennison, whose teammates take on Japan in the World Cup quarterfinals Friday after expelling the US in their shootout showdown. “Feels like we can do everything now.”

The lottery ball already fell their way once, deflected over the line by a hairsbreadth. So why can’t Sweden’s women’s soccer team finally win the jackpot?

“It is an incredible feeling, but we want more, we want more,” declared Colombian captain Catalina Usme, whose goal beat Jamaica and put Las Cafeteras for the first time into the final eight, where they’ll face England, the European champion, Saturday. “It’s not our ceiling.”

The Cup is the dream stage, said Japanese captain Saki Kumagai, and as each contender is shown the exit, those who remain can see the trophy within reach.

“Believe in us,” said midfielder Aitana Bonmati after Spain battered Switzerland, 5-1, to reach the quarters for the first time. “We made history.”

For most of the teams still standing, making the final eight is the minimum expected. The Swedes have managed it seven times in the nine tournaments and still haven’t won the Cup. England, the European champion, has made it five times, and Japan, France, and Australia four apiece.

“When you get this far, you’re already a strong contender,” observed Kumagai, who’s appearing in her fourth Cup. “No matter who you come up against.”

Getting this far, though, means facing folks who are accustomed to still be standing. In Sweden, the Japanese will be up against an opponent that has thrice won the bronze medal and in 2003 was runner-up to Germany, losing the final in extra time after leading.

Late heartbreak is what the Tre Kronor, who haven’t won a major title since the 1984 Euros, are used to. Four years ago, the Swedes were beaten by the Dutch, 1-0, in the semis in extra time. They lost the last two Olympic finals by the margin of an own goal to the Germans in Rio and a shootout to the Canadians in Yokohama after leading.

They squeaked by the US despite missing two penalty kicks because the Americans bungled three. Now the Swedes are up against a Japanese side that outscored its group opponents, 11-0, dropping four goals on a good Spanish squad, then dispatching Norway, 3-1, in the Round of 16.

“They have been great, I have to say that,” said Swedish forward Fridolina Rolfo. “They have been one of the best teams so far in the tournament. "

The Nadeshiko stifle rivals with five defenders and attack aggressively and in numbers. Seven players have scored their 14 goals, and Hinata Miyazawa has tallied five of them.

“We’re ready to fight against anyone,” said Kumagai.

Whoever emerges from their encounter will face either Spain or the Netherlands, which lost the 2019 final to the Americans and has been businesslike here, drawing with the US and swamping Vietnam to win its group, then blanking South Africa.

In Spain, though, the Dutch are getting a rival that shrugged off its no-show against Japan and riddled the Swiss.

“This was the real Spain,” declared Bonmati, who scored twice.

The romance resides in the bottom half of the draw with intriguing matchups between England and Colombia and France and Australia.

The Aussies, on the brink after losing to Nigeria, blew out Canada, the Olympic champion, in their group finale, then blanked Denmark.

“We’ve got all the ingredients to win this thing,” said defender Clare Hunt, whose teammates have been buoyed by the return of dynamic captain Sam Kerr.

But the Matildas also now have the pressure that comes with hosting the tournament and getting closer to hoisting the trophy.

The French found that out last time when they went out in the quarters to the Americans in Paris.

“We’re hoping to put Australia through exactly what we went through,” said coach Herve Renard.

The English, one of the favorites coming in, already have been through several blood sweats, edging Haiti and Denmark, 1-0, and getting past Nigeria in a shootout after playing the final half-hour a woman down after Lauren James was sent off for spitefully stepping on Michelle Alozie’s backside.

“We are ready to face up with any team and anything,” declared captain Millie Bright, whose teammates lost to the US by a goal in the semis last time.

For the Colombians, who were knocked out in the second round by the Americans in 2015 and didn’t qualify last time, just getting this far has been the fulfillment of a fantasy.

“We dreamed it, we worked it, we lived it intensely,” said Usme. So why not them?

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.