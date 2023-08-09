After separating from his wife, Trudeau searches for a new image

“The wedding was talked about a lot — maybe not as much as Céline Dion’s, but it was talked about,” said Geneviève Tellier, a political science professor at the University of Ottawa, referring to the singer who is from Quebec. “It was a media event.”

“I’m the luckiest woman in the world,” the bride said to a crowd of onlookers as she entered the church. Under a sunny sky, the couple drove away in a Mercedes roadster that belonged to Trudeau’s father, Pierre Trudeau, producing an iconic wedding photo.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — In 2005, Justin Trudeau, the son of a legendary Canadian prime minister, and Sophie Grégoire, a well-known television journalist, married inside a stone church in Montreal’s wealthy, French-speaking enclave of Outremont.

Over the next decade, Trudeau, with his wife and their three children, shrewdly crafted an image that became integral to his rapid ascent — that of a modern husband, father, and political figure, who would go on to win votes with a mix of idealism and glamour.

Nearly eight years ago, Trudeau was swept into Canada’s highest office on a wave of “Trudeaumania,” a fresh-faced leader who championed the idea that a more progressive, diverse, and open Canada would make the country stronger and elevate its global standing.

Trudeau also succeeded in casting himself as an energetic, youthful prime minister and father beyond the country’s borders, and with his family often by his side at world events, he became an international star.

But Trudeau, 51, is entering one of the most turbulent chapters of his career after separating from his wife of 18 years, forced to publicly weather the family’s situation while facing an increasingly skeptical electorate.

Trudeau, who has clung to power in a minority government following his reelection in 2021, has vowed to run for a fourth term, though many experts say voter fatigue is likely to force him to step aside for someone new.

In announcing their separation last week, the Trudeaus said they would raise their children in a “collaborative environment,” including vacationing together, even as they themselves will maintain different homes.

Trudeau was scheduled to take a family vacation this week, together with Grégoire Trudeau and their children, just as he has done countless times in his nearly eight years in office.

But this time, when the family returns to Ottawa, Ontario, the capital, things will be much different. Trudeau and the children will be going back to their official residence, but Grégoire Trudeau will be going to her own home.

“Canadians,” the couple said last week, “can expect to often see the family together,” just as they have throughout Trudeau’s political career.

With his communication and social media skills, Trudeau revolutionized Canada’s political culture where, traditionally, a sitting prime minister’s spouse could stroll through downtown Montreal or Toronto and go mostly unrecognized.

But the fracturing of a marriage that had been central to the prime minister’s image will test even Trudeau’s political dexterity, experts say.

“The question now is, how will they change the message, the packaging, now that it won’t be about Justin Trudeau in a relationship with his partner and their family?” Tellier said.

The couple have three children: Xavier, 15; Ella-Grace, 14; and Hadrien, 9.

Tellier and other specialists said that the separation is unlikely to damage Trudeau politically and could actually elicit some sympathy among voters as the prime minister goes through an experience shared by many Canadians.

But striking the right chord will not be easy, experts say. How would Trudeau acknowledge any pain from his separation while holding on to the image of a family that still vacations and spends time together, as the couple announced?

“The problem with Justin Trudeau is that whether things are good or bad, there’s always the impression that things are good,” said Jean-Marc Léger, a leading pollster in Canada. “He keeps smiling; life is good. To many people, he lacks authenticity.”

In recent months, Trudeau’s government has been buffeted by revelations about China’s interference in Canadian politics, and the prime minister has been criticized for not doing enough to combat the problem. Polls show that Trudeau’s Liberal Party has fallen behind the main opposition Conservative Party.

The right-wing populist leader of the Conservatives, Pierre Poilievre, has tried to smooth his rough edges by showcasing his wife, Anaida, who immigrated from Venezuela as a child and lived in a working-class neighborhood in Montreal while her father worked gathering fruits and vegetables at a farm.

A week before announcing his separation, Trudeau carried out a major reshuffling of his Cabinet to bring what he called “fresh energy” to Parliament Hill. As newly appointed ministers brought their spouses for a group photo of the new Cabinet, Trudeau stood conspicuously alone, Tellier noted.

While Grégoire Trudeau had been part of Cabinet reshuffle announcements in the past, her public appearances had noticeably declined in the past couple of years.

“She wasn’t very present in the election campaign of 2021, while she had been very present in the previous elections, of 2015 and 2019, when she was very often at his side,” Léger said. “That’s when the rumors about their marriage started spreading.”

The rumors circulated on and off but were mostly confined to Canada’s political and media circles.

On their wedding anniversary last year, though, Grégoire Trudeau wrote on Instagram that “long-term relationships are challenging in so many ways” and that the couple had experienced “sunny days, heavy storms, and everything in between and it ain’t over.”

In joint statements last week, released on their Instagram accounts, the couple said they had decided to separate “after many meaningful and difficult conversations” and pleaded for privacy.

Their plea has, for the most part, been heeded.