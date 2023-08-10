August Wilson’s biographer, on illuminating a playwright who illuminated America

More than 30 years ago, Hartigan met Wilson — who won Pulitzer Prizes for “Fences” and “The Piano Lesson” and Tony Awards for “Fences“ and “Jitney,” among other honors — at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in Waterford, Conn. The O’Neill has hosted actors, playwrights, and writers for decades and boasts an illustrious list of alums. Since that fateful meeting, Hartigan interviewed Wilson more times than she can remember. She even spent five days with him in Seattle, where the writer was living, for a 2005 Globe Magazine profile published six months before the writer’s death.

After she saw the late August Wilson’s theatrical memoir “ How I Learned What I Learned ” in a production at the Huntington Theatre Company in 2016, the idea to write a book about Wilson’s life took hold in journalist Patti Hartigan’s mind. Wilson died in 2005 from liver cancer, and in the years that passed, Hartigan, a former Boston Globe theater critic, noticed that no one had written an authoritative biography of the great playwright. She decided to do something about it. The result is “August Wilson: A Life.”

Hartigan, who has always been passionate about the theater, is an ardent researcher who loves interviewing people. “Their stories are endlessly intriguing,” she says. It’s only fitting then that Hartigan used her love of storytelling to render a literary portrait of Wilson, a theatrical colossus best known for his Century Cycle of 10 plays depicting the lives of African Americans during each decade of the 20th century.

Hartigan’s book, which hits brick-and-mortar bookstores and digital platforms on Tuesday, delves deeply into the details of Wilson’s life and rise to fame. Ahead of her appearance at the Harvard Book Store, also on Tuesday, to read from and talk about “August Wilson: A Life” (Simon & Schuster), we spoke with Hartigan about getting the book published and what surprised her during this journey.

Q. I’m curious if you proposed this book idea or if the publisher came looking for you because of your extensive work with August Wilson?

A. It is something that I proposed. He died in 2005, and it was 2017, and nobody had written a biography of this great man. The Huntington Theatre had done a production of “How I Learned What I Learned.” At the end, the actor puts on the Borsalino fedora, turns around, and walks off stage. I cry every single time. I think that was in 2016. And it started germinating in my mind then.

Q. In the book, you mention that August would tell stories and exaggerate some things. Do you find that made it difficult to get to know the real August?

A. Not really. The first time I met him was at the O’Neill, and I was at the National Critics Institute. He didn’t have a play that summer, but he came back every summer. Once you’re at the O’Neill, you’re part of the family. And he talked to the critics. The playwright Jeffrey Hatcher and I sat under one of the trees with him, and he told story after story after story. You sit there, mesmerized, thinking, “I’m so special, he’s telling me stories he never told anyone before.” But he told them all the time. He was those stories.

Q. What surprised you about August Wilson and his life when researching this book?

A. Finding out about his ancestors and his great-grandmother and the uncanny similarities to some of the history in [their communities] that’s also in the plays. There was a man in the town of Spear [N.C., Wilson’s grandmother’s hometown] at the bottom of the mountain who was on a chain gang, accused of raping a white woman, and convicted by the jury that deliberated for five minutes. Then [Wilson] wrote “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” and there was a guy who was on a chain gang for seven years. That makes me shiver. He never went there. He never went to Spear, but he knew it. He felt it in his blood.

Q. Were there pieces of his life or stories you had to leave on the cutting-room floor that you wish you could have included?

A. Good question. I had such a great editor. There was probably a little bit more about the ancestor section because I got really caught up in the stories from around that community in North Carolina, but they really kind of stopped the story. Which is like an August Wilson model; beautiful poetry, and then the story starts again. In terms of the process, I played around with how to begin for a long time. I decided that near the end of his life, when he’s already August Wilson, a snapshot of where he was in the place that formed him in Pittsburgh, Pa. And I probably have 12 different chapters of a prologue. That’s what I ended up with.

Q. What do you hope this work illuminates or evokes in readers?

A. His legacy is already secured, but I hope I can help solidify it and put some perspective on who the man was. He was writing about the things that people, the dominant culture, started discussing [after George Floyd’s murder] during the pandemic. He was writing about it 40 years ago; it’s all in the plays. I hope people can see that.

Also, I hope people can look at August Wilson’s life story as the quintessential American story. The stories we’re told about rags to riches never include people like August. His story is an American story. And it’s a triumphant one.

Patti Hartigan will discuss “August Wilson: A Life” at Harvard Book Store, 1256 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. www.harvard.com