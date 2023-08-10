Author readings around Boston Aug. 13-Aug. 19

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY AUG. 14
- Caitlin Shetterly (”Pete and Alice in Maine”) is in conversation with Joanna Rakoff at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
TUESDAY AUG. 15
- Sally H. Jacobs (”Althea: The Life of Tennis Champion Althea Gibson”) is in conversation with Carey Goldberg at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Patti Hartigan (”August Wilson: A Life”) discusses her new book at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Michelle Huneven (”Search”) discusses her book virtually at 7 p.m. via Titcomb’s Bookshop.
WEDNESDAY AUG. 16
- Claire McMillan (”Alchemy of a Black Bird”) is in conversation with Whitney Scharer at 6 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe. (Tickets are $29.75.)
- Stephanie Schorow (”A Boston Harbor Islands Adventure”) discusses her latest book at 6:30 p.m. at the Adams Street Branch of the Boston Public Library.
- David Gessner (”A Traveler’s Guide to the End of the World”) is in conversation with Nina de Gramont at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Jessica Cuello (”Yours, Creature”), Devin Johnston (”Far-Fetched”), and Adam Scheffler (”Heartworm”) read their work at 7 p.m. at the Grolier Poetry Shop. (Tickets are $5-$10.)
- Santi Elijah Holley (”An Amerikan Family: The Shakurs and the Nation They Created”) is in conversation with Lauren Leigh Kelly at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
THURSDAY AUG. 17
- Marjorie Agosín (”Beyond the Time of Words/Más allá del tiempo de las palabras”) is in conversation with Celeste Kostopulos-Cooperman at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Peggy O’Donnell Heffington (”Without Children: The Long History of Not Being a Mother”) and Elizabeth Rush (”The Quickening: Creation and Community at the Ends of the Earth”) discuss their latest books at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Spencer Quinn (”Mrs. Plansky’s Revenge”) discusses his novel at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
- Gledé Browne Kabongo (”Reign of Fear”) discusses her “Fearless” series at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
FRIDAY, AUG. 18
- Esmeralda Santiago (”Las Madres”) is in conversation with David Valdes at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
SATURDAY, AUG. 19
- Katee Robert (”Cruel Seduction”) is in conversation with Meena Jain at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.