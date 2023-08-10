‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’: The crime of the ancient mariner

Director André Ovredal (“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark”) and writers Bragi F. Schut and Zak Olkewicz flesh out what Stoker hinted at: Dracula was responsible for the crew’s demise. The film opens with onscreen text telling us the condition in which the Demeter arrived, so it’s no spoiler that the entire cast will very likely end up dead by the closing credits.

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter” is inspired by “The Captain’s Log” chapter of Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel, “Dracula.” In both versions, the captain’s log of the Demeter ship tells of the mysterious fates that befell its crew during a voyage from Romania to England, and how the ship turned up with only its dead captain on board.

Advertisement

That there is a kid named Toby (Woody Norman) on board only heightens our disquiet, as he’ll not only be endangered, but he’ll probably die a horrible death. I assure you it’s far, far worse than whatever fate you’re imagining.

Corey Hawkins (left) and Liam Cunningham in a scene from "The Last Voyage of the Demeter." Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment via AP

In addition to Toby, the Demeter crew includes Captain Eliot (Liam Cunningham), who says this is his last voyage; Wojchek (David Dastmalchian), the first mate who will inherit the Demeter’s command after this trip; Anna (Aisling Franciosi), a mysterious stowaway and the sole female; and Clemens (Corey Hawkins), a doctor who initially was not invited to join the crew but who saved Toby’s life and earned his spot. The first Black graduate in medicine at Cambridge University, Clemens can’t wait to get back to London, even though no one will hire him there because of his skin color.

Corey Hawkins in a scene from "The Last Voyage of the Demeter." Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment via AP

Also on this boat is Dracula (Javier Botet), who is not only hiding in one of the giant boxes loaded onto the ship, but has also brought Anna along as a snack. This isn’t a sexy iteration of Dracula like the ones played by Frank Langella in 1979′s “Dracula” or Chris Sarandon in 1985′s “Fright Night.” The vampire here is the creepy winged and clawed version whose face hews closer to the one in F. W. Murnau’s 1922 classic “Nosferatu.”

Advertisement

Javier Botet in a scene from "The Last Voyage of the Demeter." Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter” plays a bit fast and loose with vampire rules (crucifixes have no effect, for example), but the bottom line is its monster is ugly as hell and extremely vicious. The attacks are very bloody, with crunching sound effects that are far more upsetting than the requisite jump scares Ovredal occasionally employs. There are also some excellent and gnarly effects involving what happens to vampires when sunlight hits them. It isn’t pretty.

When Anna is discovered nearly dead and needing multiple blood transfusions (the film’s primitive depiction of these operations is kind of fascinating), crew members like the religious cook, Joseph (Jon Jon Briones), consider her a bad omen. As soon as she is conscious, all the livestock onboard is horribly mutilated, followed by the first of several murders that appear to be the work of something supernatural.

A man of science, Clemens refuses to believe the story Anna tells him about her Romanian village being decimated by the same force that’s picking off the crew. Everyone seems to be a bit slow on the uptake, but remember that this story is happening in Chapter 7 of Stoker’s book, so they aren’t privy to a lot of the lore we already know.

Much of the success of “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” is due to the performances of Norman, Hawkins, and Franciosi. Norman is far less obnoxious than he was in 2021’s “C’mon, C’mon,” making Toby a tragic figure whose loss is felt. With Anna’s outsider status, high-maintenance accent, and adamant refusal to be a victim, Franciosi carefully crafts a performance that never descends into silliness. She and Hawkins, who knows his character is also an outsider, play off each other nicely.

Advertisement

This is good, fun summer fare, shot in ominous shades of darkness by cinematographers Roman Osin and Tom Stern and fueled by an effective score by Bear McCreary that isn’t obtrusive. Ovredal knows how to stage atmospheric horror sequences, and the Norwegian even gives us a variation on a Viking funeral that serves as the film’s biggest emotional moment.

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter” ends with a scene that sets up a possible sequel. I groaned loudly in the theater, and then a strange thought hit me: “You know what? I wouldn’t mind watching that.”

★★★

THE LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER

Directed by André Ovredal. Written by Bragi F. Schut and Zak Olkewicz, based on the chapter “The Captain’s Log” of “Dracula” by Bram Stoker. Starring Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, Woody Norman, Liam Cunningham, David Dastmalchian, Javier Botet. 118 min. At AMC Boston Common, suburbs. Rated R (bloody enough to satisfy most vampires)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.