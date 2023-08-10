In Lauren J.A. Bear’s debut novel ‘Medusa’s Sisters,’ Greek mythology’s monstrous sisters tell of the cruelty and capriciousness of the Olympian gods in shaping their fate

That transformation occurs more than halfway through “Medusa’s Sisters.” By this time, readers have come to know the siblings intimately through the first-person narration of Stheno, the anxious eldest, and alternating chapters from the point of view of Euryale, the angry middle sister. Bear sticks reasonably closely to the myth’s content but uses it as a foundation to create personalities and relationships. As in traditional accounts, Stheno and Euryale are immortal, but Medusa is not; this gives fictional impetus to Stheno’s perpetual fussing over the youngest, which sparks Euryale’s resentment and eventually leads to the terrible moment when Athena changes all three into snake-haired Gorgons whose gaze turns humans to stone.

Revisiting Greek myths with a female perspective has become something of a publishing trend in recent years. Debut author Lauren J.A. Bear adds “Medusa’s Sisters” to a growing shelf of thought-provoking, entertaining books that includes “Women of Troy” by Pat Barker and “Circe” by Madeline Miller. Like these foremothers, Bear gives three dimensions to characters the Greeks depicted monochromatically as victims, witches, and monsters. Her searing account of the transformation of three beautiful daughters of ancient sea deities into the horrific Gorgons depicts with outrage the unpredictability and cruelty of the Olympian gods that the Greeks took for granted.

But first, Bear paints a vivid portrait of the universe that shapes the sisters. They come from a family of primordial beings who watched Zeus overthrow the Titans and establish himself and his siblings as the supreme gods on Mount Olympus. The non-Olympian immortals who survive this coup view the usurping gods with disdain and are contemptuous of the humans who worship them. Because Stheno, Euryale, and Medusa resemble humans more than their siblings — the three gray-skinned Graeae who share one tooth and one eye, and the dragons Echidna and Ladon — their parents don’t think much of them either. Virtual outcasts among these fabulous entities, the sisters form an intense bond and share a fascination with humans that leads them to visit the kingdom of Thebes with their mother’s indifferent consent. She rouses herself sufficiently to warn, “You three are due for a reckoning.”

Received with honor and a touch of fear by the royal house of Cadmus, they begin to go their separate ways. Stheno watches wistfully as Medusa and Euryale engage with human society. Medusa becomes fast friends with free-spirited Princess Semele, a reckless charmer who holds wine-soaked parties featuring philosophical debates that Euryale likes to disrupt with deliberately provocative questions such as “Should mortals and immortals procreate?” Euryale is restless in Thebes, looking to fashion a future apart from her sisters. She uses Prince Polydorus’s infatuation to practice amorous charms with which she intends to ensnare an Olympian. She is irritated by Medusa’s girlish ways and infuriated that Stheno invariably sides with the youngest in any disagreement. Meanwhile, foreboding interludes trace the backstory of Perseus, the hero who will eventually kill Medusa — asleep and pregnant, Stheno informs us in the novel’s opening pages.

Like many first-time novelists, Bear drives home her points with a heavy hand. The sisters’ fraught dynamic is played out in so many scenes that we grow tired of watching Medusa heedlessly wander into danger while Euryale seethes and Stheno frets. Too many myths of tangential relevance are retold to insistently remind us that male gods and humans alike take the females they desire by force and with terrible consequences — for the victims, not the perpetrators. A more seasoned author would let her themes arise more naturally from her story, but subtlety is not the be-all and end-all of fiction, and Bear crafts a gripping narrative that hurtles towards disaster in Athens. She adds a brilliant plot twist to the brutal incident that inspires Athena’s curse; this nicely foreshadowed revelation ties together events in Thebes and Athens and provides a motive for Stheno’s compulsive protectiveness.

Taking refuge on the remote island of Sarpedon, the snake-haired Gorgons initially remain true to their pre-transformation natures. Medusa continues to be ruled by her emotions, Stheno notes, while Euryale is still furious — ”and then there was me, channeling trauma into industry.” Their tensions erupt into a physical confrontation, followed by a painful collective admission that finally reconciles the Gorgons as they wait for Medusa’s baby to be born. Instead, Perseus arrives to kill her and leave her sisters grieving. “We had entered the age of heroes, and we were beasts,” Stheno keens. “Medusa was the opening attack in a losing battle.” Sharply analytical and critical of the divine order, Stheno gets a measure of revenge when she tells the god responsible for Medusa’s doom, “One day, sooner than you realize, the humans will know you for what you are…The altars will run dry with dust; the fires will die. Your temples will empty and fall to ruin.”

That’s small consolation in the poignant closing chapters, which inflict further losses on Euryale and especially Stheno. Bear never softens her unsparing vision of an ancient world dominated by male violence and Olympian capriciousness. But she empowers female figures demonized through the ages to voice their own ideas about who they are and about the merciless forces that have determined their destinies. “Medusa’s Sisters” offers a compelling alternate version that brings new depth to a familiar myth.

MEDUSA’S SISTERS

By Lauren J.A. Bear

Ace, 326 pages, $28

Wendy Smith is the author of “Real Life Drama: The Group Theatre and America, 1931-1940.”