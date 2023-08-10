Local bestsellers for the week ended August 6

2. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

3. Crook Manifesto Colson Whitehead Doubleday

4. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

5. Fourth Wing Rebecca Yarros Entangled

6. Somebody’s Fool Richard Russo Knopf

7. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

8. The Guest Emma Cline Random House

9. Happy Place Emily Henry Berkley

10. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

2. The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession Michael Finkel Knopf

3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

4. Blueberries for Sal Cookbook: Sweet Recipes Inspired by the Beloved Children’s Classic Robert McCloskey Clarkson Potter

5. What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds Jennifer Ackerman Penguin Press

6. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity Peter Attia, MD, Bill Gifford Harmony

7. The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean Susan Casey Doubleday

8. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

9. Poverty, by America Matthew Desmond Crown

10. Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s B. Dylan Hollis DK

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

4. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkley

5. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S/Marysue Rucci Books

6. Meet Me at the Lake Carley Fortune Berkley

7. It Ends with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

8. The Marriage Portrait Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

9. Too Late Colleen Hoover Grand Central

10. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin Vintage

2. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk MD Penguin

5. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

6. Solito: A Memoir Javier Zamora Hogarth

7. A Philosophy of Walking Frédéric Gros, tr. John Howe Verso

8. Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris Back Bay

9. Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman Picador

10. The Book of Delights: Essays Ross Gay Algonquin Books

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, August 6, 2023. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.