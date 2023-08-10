Steven Millhauser, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, on the pleasures of being an older reader and writer

In Steven Millhauser’s new short story collection, “Disruptions,” people obsessed with climbing ladders disappear into the sky and a town purges everything green, from trees to lawns. As in his previous story collections and novels, Millhauser explores a parallel universe where the absurd and the fantastic are not only possible but probable. The longtime author won the 1997 Pulitzer Prize in fiction for his novel “Martin Dressler.” He taught at Skidmore College for more than 30 years and lives in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MILLHAUSER: My reading habits have always been erratic and something of a puzzle even to me. For better or worse, the last couple of months I’ve been reading Anita Brookner, Penelope Lively, and Barbara Pym, all British writers of the ‘70s and ‘80s. They write mostly about small town life in England and often about lives that are very limited and routine so that any change echoes largely. Just a man looking at a lonely woman can change her entire life. I love the idea of this fixed, small routine that can be thrown into disarray by some unexpected event.

BOOKS: How would you describe yourself as a reader?

MILLHAUSER: I don’t do what is called “keeping up,” and I’m not filling in blank spaces. That is the kind of thing I did in my 20s. There are no massive masterpieces I haven’t read. I run into people who are always meaning to read Proust. I’ve done that. I’m an obsessive reader. One of the most difficult things about becoming a full-time writer is how much reading time you have to give up. I used to think reading less than six hours a day was harming my mind. To start writing sentences that weren’t nearly as good as the writers I was no longer reading was a tricky move to make.

BOOKS: Do you keep up your reading while you are writing?

MILLHAUSER: In my early 20s I was very careful not to read anything that would distract me or disturb what I was writing. But now, when I get going nothing will get in my way. I’m old enough and have written for long enough that nothing is going to influence me. If anyone tells me that a book reminds them of me, that is not a recommendation. I don’t want to be reminded of me. I have enough me in me.

BOOKS: Do you read more than one book at once?

MILLHAUSER: I try not to. It’s usually a bad sign for the book if I’m doing that. If I particularly love a book, though, and want to delay coming to the end, then I might start another book to draw out finishing the first book.

BOOKS: Are you a nonfiction reader?

MILLHAUSER: Over the past five years I’ve been reading books like William Hitchcock’s “The Age of Eisenhower.” I started the 1950s at the age of 7 and ended it at 17. I paid little attention to what was going on in the world aside from things talked about at the dinner table. My other interest is what led up to World War I. So I read books like “Hitler: Ascent, 1889-1939″ by Volker Ullrich.

BOOKS: Do you read poetry?

MILLHAUSER: I do have the sonnets of Shakespeare next to my bed but the last poet I regularly followed was Richard Wilbur. He wrote carefully rhymed poems that became freer and freer. I liked watching that. But it’s narrative and the beauty of carefully crafted prose sentences that really draw me.

BOOKS: What will you read next?

MILLHAUSER: Usually, I have some books waiting for me. As it happens, just a week ago someone gave me two books, “A Girl in Winter,” a novel by the poet Philip Larkin, and “Rebellion,” a short novel by the Austrian writer Joseph Roth. Both look interesting. Also, I always have in mind the books I could reread, like Thomas Mann’s “Buddenbrooks.” One thing is for certain. I must have a book to read.