Taylor Swift announces October release of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift closed the 2023 U.S. leg of her landmark Eras Tour at the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium in a big way by announcing the fourth edition of her re-recording project: “1989 (Taylor’s Version.)”

After playing a few tracks from her “1989” era live, the pop star approached the center of the stage with an acoustic guitar in hand and suggested to the audience that she’d been working on something big.

“Instead of telling you about it, we’ll just show you,” she told the crowd as the screen illuminated behind her. “1989 (Taylor’s Version) available October 27th!” she cheered.