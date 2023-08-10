They thought they’d be making a movie right now. Instead, these local film workers are waiting out the strikes.

Now, Massachusetts film workers are feeling the shutdown, too. Projects that were expected to shoot around Boston are on pause, which means New Englanders across the industry are out of work. The effects of the strikes trickle down.

The Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes — which started in May and July, respectively — changed the landscape of filmmaking in Hollywood immediately. Work stopped. Members of both unions took to the streets with protest signs. Film shoots were postponed.

“People scouting locations. Building the sets. The people hired to cater. Security. It’s a huge ripple effect,” said Liz Eng, a SAG-AFTRA member and local strike captain who was one of hundreds of demonstrators who rallied on Boston Common Wednesday to support the unions.

Massachusetts — known for its generous tax credit for film projects — has hosted dozens of productions in recent years, including “Free Guy” starring Ryan Reynolds, the Oscar-winning “CODA,” Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up,” and the yet-to-be released Luca Guadagnino-directed tennis romance “Challengers,” starring Zendaya

“Don’t Look Up” writer-director Adam McKay was supposed to start filming his next movie, “Average Height, Average Build,” in Massachusetts with Robert Pattinson this summer, but those in the industry say it’s hard to predict when cameras will begin rolling again.

“We are deeply affected,” Eng said, adding that after Massachusetts legislators made the tax-incentive program permanent in 2021, it became easier for film workers to live in-state full time.

According to the Massachusetts Film Office, the industry generates thousands of local jobs. The office reported that more than 70 percent of the 20,000 film jobs created between 2006 to 2017 went to Massachusetts residents. “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig’s 2019adaptation of “Little Women” brought over 500 jobs, the film office stated on a fact sheet, while the first season of “Castle Rock” on Hulu created more than 1,000.

Local film workers are watching negotiations closely and hoping that the unions and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — which bargains on behalf of studios — can come to fair agreements. On Wednesday, the writer’s strike hit its 100th day.

The Globe reached out to a handful of New Englanders — actors, a costumer, a scenic artist, a gaffer (lighting technician), and a set carpenter — who make their living working on films in the area. They’re rallying for higher wages, residuals, and protections around AI. They talked about the work they thought they’d be doing right now, how they’re keeping their creativity alive, and the ways they’re making money as they wait out the strikes.

"I have to be strict with my spending, and I have to work my butt off to make ends meet," said actor Omar Ghonim, who has taken up personal training to make ends meet during the strikes. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Omar Moustafa Ghonim, actor

When Ghonim, from Braintree, first started acting around Boston in 2017, he supported himself by driving for Uber between auditions. Three years and dozens of roles later (his resume includes “Don’t Look Up,” and the AMC+ dark comedy “Kevin Can F**k Himself”), Ghonim, a SAG-AFTRA member, had enough success to quit his side hustle.

With the strikes in full swing, that’s no longer the case. “I genuinely don’t know when the next time I’m going to work is,” Ghonim said, “and that is a very scary feeling. I have to be strict with my spending, and I have to work my butt off to make ends meet.”

After the SAG-AFTRA strike began, Ghonim took a job as a personal trainer in Los Angeles, where he lives part time. He said residuals — financial compensation paid when TV shows and movies are sold to streaming platforms or go into reruns — barely make a difference. Some of his checks are for one cent.

Ghonim misses working in film, but said he still finds ways to “feed the beast.” They include breaking out his Denzel Washington impression at the gym, doing acting workshops, and striking outside of studios in LA. “I’m out there every day,” he said. “I even bought a megaphone on Amazon.”

Ghonim said he’s motivated by the camaraderie at the rallies. “It really does feel like a historical moment when you’re out there,” he said. “We’re not just fighting for us. We’re fighting for every crew member that we befriend, every PA, every catering member, every van driver. We care about them, we love them, we miss them.”

Joshua Dreyfus, chief lighting technician

Dreyfus had a busy 2022. He started the year working on the Hulu movie “The Boston Strangler” starring Keira Knightley. Then he worked on “Challengers,” and then “had zero time off” before starting Marvel’s “Madame Web.”

Dreyfus, who lives in Jamaica Plain, thought he’d spend much of 2023 on a big film project (he didn’t disclose which one), but now he’s looking for other ways to use his skills, including working on corporate and commercial shoots.

There are “definitely a lot of people who are scrambling. A lot of us are collecting unemployment. A lot of us are looking toward commercial work, which is a different contract,” he said. “Some people do related work in live event production or a theatrical production — but then it could line up with theaters going dark for the summer” in the off-season.

“There’s a huge fear right now. This is unlike anything I’ve experienced so far in the industry,” said costume designer Meg Gustafson. She is shown here in her home sewing studio. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Meg Gustafson, costumer

In the 10 years that Gustafson has worked as a costumer in Boston, she said, her schedule has been “so predictable.” There’s a slow period from December to February when the weather is less than ideal, but around March it “picks up like crazy.”

“We usually get four or five pretty big jobs right away come springtime,” Gustafson said. They bring 60-hour work weeks and usually last around three months. These jobs allow Gustafson to take the winter off to work on her art, knowing that she’ll be back at her day job again soon.

The strike threatened this predictability. Gustafson expected to work on a handful of productions, but “all those jobs immediately pushed,” she said. “It’s a really big upheaval of my whole entire life.” Now the single parent of a 2-year-old daughter has to ask herself, “Am I even going to make enough to pay child care?”

Gustafson, who lives in Jamaica Plain, said she has picked up smaller jobs here and there, such as baby-sitting, but “it’s hard to commit myself full time to something new. My job is my passion.”

She does some tailoring work to stay close to the costuming world, but the financial burden is heavy. “There’s a huge fear right now. This is unlike anything I’ve experienced so far in the industry,” she said. “It’s a really crazy, interesting, strange, and terrifying time.”

Working on commercials provides some relief, but there’s not nearly enough opportunity, she noted. “On feature films, we could have 50 to 100 people in my department, alone. The costume crew on a commercial is two to three.”

“A lot of people don’t realize that it trickles down,” Gustafson said. Because the costumer is now home during the day, she let her nanny go. Another job lost. “It’s crazy because I have a great child caregiver who takes my daughter for 60 to 80 hours a week — and she doesn’t have an income now. That’s an income that was feeding her family.”

Kristin Cunniff, scenic artist

This is Cunniff’s second industry strike. She picketed in Boston when the WGA last went on strike in 2007. “We’re here again. It should be over,” she said, adding that she’s a member of the Local USA 829 union, which represents artists like her. “I’m pissed. We’re fighting about things we shouldn’t have to fight about.”

Cunniff, who lives on the North Shore, was working on “Beetlejuice 2″ in Massachusetts — after the film shot in Vermont — when the strike was announced. It was the last day of shooting. She said the reaction on the ground was “people basically just suddenly stepping off set and leaving.”

Now Cunniff, who paints and sculpts film sets, said everything is “in limbo.” There was a spike in work opportunities when filming resumed after lockdown, she said, and at times, there were more jobs than available people. “Now, people are collecting unemployment to make it through to the other side.”

With the secondary income from her husband and freelance work — one job was painting walls at a mini-golf course — Cunniff hasn’t needed to file for unemployment. She said she supports the strikes because “the way the studios, streamers, and networks are handling all of it is despicable.”

Will Sullivan, set carpenter

Sullivan, who recently helped break down the “Beetlejuice 2″ set in Vermont, said it’s not just the film workers who are affected when production stops. “Local industries, like all the lumber yards, the restaurants — they also feel the pinch because they love it when we come to them.”

When he started working on films more than a decade ago, people joked that “it was the best part-time job you’ll ever have,” said Sullivan, who lives in New Hampshire. But there was so much work, it became a full-time gig. He can take on construction projects outside the industry, but “it’s a hassle to find side work,” he added. “People don’t like it when you jump: ‘Oh, I’m not gonna show up anymore because, you know, the movies called me.’ That’s not a popular line.”

Sullivan collects unemployment when he’s not working, but “eventually that runs out,” he said. “Also, you make more money when you work.” He’s in IATSE Local 481 — which represents film technicians, artisans, and craftspeople, including Dreyfus and Gustafson — and could also benefit if the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes result in fair contracts, he noted. “I would think it would affect the negotiations of our union the next time around.”

As an Indigenous actress, Rena Maliszewski said “storytelling is a huge part of our culture.” She’s brainstorming ideas for her own documentary and reality content — anything to “keep the creative juices flowing.” Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Rena Maliszewski, actress, producer

Maliszewski said she’s a “many-eggs-in-one-basket type of person.” Before the strike, she threw herself into roles on both sides of the camera, never pursuing a side gig. Now, “I’m forced to consider if it’s time to add a non-acting or production-related job to my repertoire,” Maliszewski said.

The Boston-based actress, who played supporting roles in “CODA” and “Sound of Metal,” has started thinking about how her other interests could translate into professions. “Outside of film and TV, I’ve always loved dogs, I’ve always loved the outdoors, I’ve always loved healthy cooking. I’m not sure if I can create an opportunity in one of those areas,” Maliszewski said.

As an Indigenous actress, Maliszewski said “storytelling is a huge part of our culture.” She’s brainstorming ideas for her own documentary and reality content — anything to “keep the creative juices flowing.” Maliszewski has an ongoing commercial voice-over job, which can continue through the strikes, but it doesn’t quite “feed her actor soul” in the same way her previous work did.

As for striking, “I didn’t even have to think about it,” said Maliszewski, who participated in SAG-AFTRA New England’s July and August rallies. “It’s important, I think, for as many actors and allies to continue to have a presence and get the word out.”

Nicole Kagan can be reached at Nicole.Kagan@Globe.com. Meredith Goldstein can be reached at Meredith.Goldstein@Globe.com.

