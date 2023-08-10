Tickets on sale for event train to Bruce Springsteen shows at Gillette Stadium

Tickets for the MBTA Commuter Rail event trains went on sale Thursday at 11 a.m. exclusively on the mTicket app, according to the MBTA website . The tickets cost $20 roundtrip.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will return to Massachusetts for the second time this year for two shows at Gillette Stadium, Aug. 24 and 26, officials said.

Another music superstar coming to Gillette, another event train shuttling fans to the shows.

Tickets for the Providence train are not showing up on the mTicket app, according to a Tweet from MBTA Thursday at 11:23 a.m., and they are working to make them available.

The Boston train will depart South Station at 5:15 p.m. for both shows and will stop at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center before arriving at Foxborough at 6:15. p.m. The train will depart Foxborough 30 minutes after the shows.

For the Aug. 26 show only, a train will depart Providence at 5:20 p.m. and stop of Pawtucket/Central Falls, Attleboro and Mansfield before a 6:30 p.m. arrival in Foxborough. The Providence train will also depart 30 minutes after the concert.





