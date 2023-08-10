Will satire be a superpower for ‘The Franchise’?

This sounds like my kind of superhero story. HBO is making a half-hour comedy called “The Franchise,” which will make fun of the making of all the many comic-book movies. It was created by Armando Iannucci, the guy behind “Veep,” and the cast includes Himesh Patel, Aya Cash (from “You’re the Worst”), Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope (from “Shrill”), and Richard E. Grant. Among the executive producers: Sam Mendes, the Oscar-winning director of “American Beauty.”

I trust HBO will treat it better than Hulu treated “Reboot,” a comedy about the TV industry’s obsession with bringing back old TV series. I still think the streamer should have given Steven Levitan’s sendup, which starred Keegan-Michael Key, Paul Reiser, and Rachel Bloom, a second chance. But then I’m a sucker for a good meta take on the entertainment industry such as “The Larry Sanders Show,” “30 Rock,” “Episodes,” “The Comeback,” and “Extras.”