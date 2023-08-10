Judge urges settlement in case of eBay’s bizarre stalking of Natick couple

In the first hearing in the Steiners’ lawsuit against eBay, its former employees, and others, US District Judge Patti Saris on Thursday set a trial date for March, 2025. Saris, however, urged the parties to find an out-of-court settlement because of the complexity of a case involving more than a dozen defendants.

The Natick couple could have years more to wait.

Four years after they were subjected to criminal harassment and stalking, Ina and David Steiner are still waiting for the legal system to determine whether they should be compensated for emotional distress, damage to their reputations, and other effects of a bizarre intimidation campaign launched by employees of eBay.

Advertisement

Just dealing with voluminous motions likely to be filed could take months, she said.

“I want you all to confer on a possible way of mediating this,” Saris said during the three-hour hearing held on Zoom. “I’m hoping it settles, as you can well imagine.”

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

The Steiners, operating from their Natick home, publish a website called Ecommercebytes, which covers eBay and other Internet retailers. Top eBay executives, including former chief executive Devin Wenig, grew angry at what they considered overly critical coverage, according to court documents, and employees in eBay’s security department commenced a campaign to terrorize the Steiners.

The tactics included sending threatening messages, live spiders, and a bloody pig mask, according to court documents in criminal and civil cases. In August, 2019, several eBay employees traveled to Natick, followed the Steiners around town, and tried to place a GPS tracker on their car.

Six former employees and a contractor pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to cyberstalking and witness tampering in 2021 and 2022.

The Steiners’ lawsuit, filed in July 2021 and amended in March, named eBay, Wenig, and former head of security Jim Baugh as defendants. The suit also named as defendants seven other eBay employees, a contractor, a Nevada security firm called Progressive Force Concepts, and the security firm’s chief executive. The lawsuit claimed the Steiners suffered emotional distress and were falsely imprisoned, defamed, and denied their civil rights by eBay and its employees.

Advertisement

The company tried and failed to settle last year. The company has set aside $64 million to cover potential civil and criminal liability arising from the harassment, according to its financial filings. “We remain hopeful that we can come to some resolution at some point,” eBay lawyer Jack Pirozzolo from the firm Sidley Austin told Saris at the hearing.

Saris heard arguments from lawyers for eBay, Wenig, and others seeking to have defendants dismissed from the lawsuit or some of the civil counts dropped.

Wenig’s lawyer Abbe Lowell argued that evidence linking the former CEO Wenig to the harassment campaign was insufficient to hold him liable. The lawsuit cited a 2019 text message from Wenig to a subordinate about Ina Steiner to “take her down,” but the message was taken out of context, Lowell said.

The charges are “inference on top of inference based on facts that are misstated,” he told Saris.

But Rosemary Scapicchio, representing the Steiners, said during the hearing that the text message was just one piece of the evidence against Wenig, eBay and others. Other evidence in the case includes additional messages, emails, and testimony from the criminal cases.

“It’s not three words, it’s not one text,” Scapicchio told the judge. ”It’s the totality of what was happening and the power the CEO has when he issues a directive like that.”

Advertisement

The Steiners did not speak at the hearing but offered victim statements at sentencing hearings in the case last year. “There is a sadness in our lives, and a sense of safety we used to take for granted is gone,” Ina Steiner said at an October hearing.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him @ampressman.