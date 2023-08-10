Home Depot site in Somerville sold

A prominent Boston-based housing developer has paid $142.5 million to buy the site of the busy Home Depot along Interstate 93 in Somerville. Cabot, Cabot & Forbes closed on a deal to purchase the 11.5-acre site on July 31, according to documents filed in Middlesex County, which reported a price of $142.5 million. No redevelopment plans have yet been announced but the site sits in a corridor of Somerville that is being rapidly transformed with new large-scale development in and around the Assembly Row complex, mostly a mix of life science space and housing. There was also no word about the future of the Home Depot, one of just a handful of large hardware stores that serve Boston and its immediate neighbors in the region’s urban core. CC&F bought the site with its financial partner, Cannon Hill Capital Partners, which is also financing a large lab development at nearby Boynton Yards in East Somerville. — TIM LOGAN

LAB SPACE

Astellas Pharma moving to Cambridge Crossing

Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc. is moving its local operations to an under-construction lab at Cambridge Crossing, a multi-building life-science and residential campus just off the MBTA Lechmere Station. Astellas has leased 62,000 square feet at 441 Morgan Ave., where it plans to move next year. The facility will eventually host “a few hundred Boston-based Astellas employees” and will “support and enable our company growth, allowing us to pursue new opportunities in the life sciences and attract talent,” said Selva Nataraja, site head of Astellas subsidiary Mitobridge, in a statement. Some 50 Astellas employees currently work out of a 25,000-square-foot space at 1030 Massachusetts Ave. near Harvard Square. The company also operates the Astellas Institute for Regenerative Medicine in Westborough, which will not be affected by the Cambridge move. Cambridge Crossing is home to companies including Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi, and Cerevel Therapeutics. Developer DivcoWest has built five labs and a 20-story, 468-unit apartment building at the campus so far, with an additional commercial building and seven residential parcels left to build. The campus is home to restaurants The Lexington, Cafe Beatrice, and Geppetto, along with Tatte Bakery & Cafe and Bon Me, and an REI Co-op. The 43-acre site, which is mostly located in East Cambridge but includes portions of Boston and Somerville, will ultimately have 4.5 million square feet of development. Construction on the 441 Morgan Ave. lab is expected to be completed this fall. The facility has seven full floors, or 313,000 square feet, left to lease. — CATHERINE CARLOCK

SPACE TOURISM

Virgin Galactic takes its first tourists to the edge of space

Virgin Galactic rocketed to the edge of space with its first tourists Thursday, including a former British Olympian who bought his ticket 18 years ago and a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean. The space plane glided back to a runway landing at Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert, after a brief flight that gave passengers a few minutes of weightlessness. Cheers erupted from families and friends watching from below when the craft’s rocket motor fired after it was released from the plane that had carried it aloft. The rocket ship reached about 55 miles. Richard Branson’s company expects to begin offering monthly trips to customers on its winged space plane, joining Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Elon Musk’s SpaceX in the space tourism business. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RECALL

Target recalling candles again

It’s time to check your candle supply again. According to a Thursday notice from federal regulators, Target is recalling 2.2. million candles due to laceration and burn hazards. The recall impacts Threshold-branded glass jar candles sold in multiple sizes and various scents — including frosted vanilla cupcake, rose petal & lotus, blue agave & cactus, and pumpkin spice, among others. According to Thursday’s notice published by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, the jars of these candles can break during use, risking burns and lacerations. Target has received 19 reports of candle jars breaking or cracking during use for this recall, the CPSC said, resulting in one minor injury. Consumers with the recalled Threshold products should “should immediately stop using” them, Thursday’s notice said. The candles can be returned to any Target store or by mail for a full refund. The products under recall can be identified by size, scent, and item numbers listed on the CPSC website and Target’s recall page. The now-recalled 2.2 million candles were sold at Target stores nationwide and on the Minneapolis-based retailer’s website from February 2020 through July 2023. Prices ranged from $3 to $12, the CPSC said. In May, Target recalled nearly 5 million Threshold candles over similar safety concerns. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MORTGAGES

Rates rise to just shy of 7 percent

The average long-term US mortgage rate rose this week to just under 7 percent, the latest setback for would-be homebuyers already facing affordability challenges due to a housing market limited by a shortage of homes for sale. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 6.96 percent from 6.90 percent. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.22 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEIGHT LOSS

Novo Nordisk to buy maker of obesity, diabetes treatments

Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk agreed to buy Inversago Pharma, a maker of experimental obesity and diabetes treatments, for as much as $1.08 billion. The price depends on reaching development and sales goals, the companies said Thursday, the same day Novo Nordisk reported second-quarter results. Inversago is a closely-owned company based in Montreal. Inversago’s most developed medicine is INV-202, a drug taken orally that blocks a protein that plays a role in metabolism and regulating the appetite. It has shown weight-loss potential in a first-phase trial and is in second-phase testing for diabetic kidney disease. Novo is pushing for collaborations to bring new technologies into its pipeline, even as it grapples with overwhelming demand for the hit weight-loss medicine Wegovy. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

Food service workers to rally in Las Vegas

Food service workers at a Las Vegas Strip arena demanding higher pay and better benefits were set to rally Thursday evening beneath the glittery lights of the famed tourist corridor amid ongoing negotiations for a union contract. The Culinary Workers Union, a political powerhouse in Nevada, said in a statement ahead of the rally that servers, dishwashers, cooks, and bartenders who work at T-Mobile Arena have been locked in contract negotiations for nearly a year with their employer, Levy Premium Food Service. The workers say they want a fair contract that will ensure “one job is enough to provide for their families.” The union represents 60,000 hospitality workers in Las Vegas and Reno, including 200 Levy employees who work at the arena, the home stadium of the Vegas Golden Knights. — ASSOCIATED PRESS