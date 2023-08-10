Surgeon in MGH double-booking controversy reprimanded for ‘substandard care’ in other, unrelated cases

Dr. Kirkham Wood, MGH’s former head of orthopedic spine surgery and now a surgeon at the Stanford University School of Medicine, agreed in a consent order that he provided “substandard care” to two patients he treated starting in 2011 and 2015, respectively, according to the Board of Registration in Medicine.

A former Massachusetts General Hospital surgeon whose back operation on former Boston Red Sox pitcher Bobby Jenks led to a $5.1 million malpractice settlement has been reprimanded by state regulators for care he provided to two other patients.

The board disclosed the reprimand ― issued years after the care was provided ― in a news release about physicians disciplined in August by the regulatory agency. The board provided a copy of the consent order at the Globe’s request. It licenses more than 40,000 physicians and health care providers in Massachusetts.

Wood figured prominently in a Globe Spotlight Team series in 2015 about a handful of orthopedic surgeons at MGH who juggled two operations simultaneously without the consent of patients. One of the patients featured in the series was Jenks, a reliever who pitched in 19 games for the Red Sox in 2011 before hurting his back.

He alleged in a lawsuit that Wood bungled his spine operation that year and was never told that Wood was overseeing a second simultaneous operation. Jenks reached an out-of-court settlement with MGH and Wood in 2019, the day before the suit was to go to trial.

Neither of the surgical cases that led to the board reprimand appeared to involve simultaneous surgeries, a controversial practice sometimes called double-booking. Rather, the discipline stemmed from how Wood cared for two patients after they had complications from back surgeries.

The first case involved a 15-year-old boy who had part of his tailbone removed in 2011 and developed a serious long-term infection, according to the consent order. Despite the Maine teenager’s repeated complaints of pain and follow-up visits to Wood’s office, the infection wasn’t properly treated until he saw a surgeon in Maine, 14 months after the operation, according to the consent order and the boy’s former lawyer.

The second case involved a 61-year-old woman who had spinal fusion surgery in 2015, during which Wood inserted a surgical screw in an “unintended” place, said the consent order. Wood “failed to meet the standard of care” by missing the mistake, neglecting to take an X-ray during the operation to confirm everything was OK, and delaying corrective surgery for another 11 days after he discovered the problem.

Neither patient was named in the consent order or in a statement of allegations. The Globe was able to identify the first patient based on a lawsuit his family filed. It could not identify the second patient.

By signing the order on June 26, Wood “admits to the findings of fact” and accepted the reprimand, the board document said.

Wood, who left MGH in late 2015 to become an orthopedic surgery professor at Stanford, said in an email Monday that he would respond “soon” to questions by the Globe about the reprimand but has not done so. His lawyer in the disciplinary matter, Vincent P. Dunn, declined to respond to inquiries.

Boston lawyer Elizabeth Mulvey, who represented the teenage patient in the lawsuit, said it was “pretty unusual” for state regulators to discipline a doctor for malpractice. Like many medical boards around the country, the Massachusetts board has historically been loath to second-guess doctors’ medical decisions. It is typically more aggressive in pursuing flagrant misbehavior, such as substance abuse or sexual misconduct.

Mulvey’s client, Kellan Humphries, of Maine, who injured his tailbone in a bicycle accident, sued Wood and MGH over his post-operative care. In 2017, a jury awarded him $2.75 million, and an appeals court upheld the verdict three years later.

“I’m skeptical that a consent decree in Massachusetts in 2023 about something that happened 13 years ago is going to have any effect on his practice in California,” Mulvey said. “It’s a nice gesture by the board, but not particularly significant in the big picture. I’m just speculating, but [Wood] wouldn’t have agreed to the entry of the decree without checking what the consequences were going to be.”

The consent order identified the second patient only as Patient B, a woman who underwent spinal fusion surgery by Wood in September 2015 when she was 61. Wood inserted a surgical screw in the wrong place and didn’t perform corrective surgery until two weeks later, according to the consent order.

His conduct in both cases “calls into question his competence to practice medicine” and amounted to malpractice, the board concluded in the consent order.

Dr. Jim Rickert, a Bloomington, Ind., orthopedic surgeon and president of the Society for Patient Centered Orthopedics, which advocates for better care of patients, said the reprimand seemed appropriate. But he faulted the board for moving slowly.

“The biggest worry is it took 12 years,” he said. “I’m not sure how that protects the public. The Massachusetts medical board needs to move with greater urgency.”

Under the terms of the disciplinary action, Wood is required to provide the consent order where he practices medicine and to medical boards in states where he is licensed.

He has been licensed in Massachusetts since 2004, according to his physician profile on the board’s website. The license expires on Dec. 24. His profile doesn’t mention the disciplinary action or payments he has made in malpractice claims, which the website reports to the public. But it often takes the board a long time to update profiles. A message on the profile reads: “This profile is being reviewed and will be available when the review is completed.”

The California medical board said Tuesday it is notified of disciplinary action taken by other state medical boards and reviews it to determine whether action is warranted. The board said its investigations are confidential unless they result in an accusation or discipline. It declined to comment on Wood’s reprimand.

According to a federal whistle-blower suit filed in 2015 by a former MGH anesthesiologist, Wood was among at least five orthopedic surgeons at the hospital who allegedly regularly kept patients under anesthesia longer than medically necessary — sometimes more than an hour longer — because the doctors were working in two operating rooms simultaneously.

The anesthesiologist, Dr. Lisa Wollman, said she repeatedly witnessed and complained about double-booking from 2010 to 2015, when she left MGH and filed suit. In February 2022, MGH agreed to pay $14.6 million to settle the claim, which alleged the hospital fraudulently billed government insurers for surgeries performed by trainees without proper oversight because supervising surgeons were working in another operating room.

The settlement marked the third time since 2019 that the Harvard-affiliated teaching hospital agreed to pay millions of dollars to resolve a legal claim stemming from double-booking. The two other suits included Jenks’s malpractice claim and a claim of wrongful termination by an orthopedic surgeon who opposed simultaneous surgeries. The three settlements totaled $32.7 million.

In 2013, Wood stepped down from his post as chief of spine surgery because he “never felt completely comfortable in his abilities to communicate with and lead the division,” Dr. Harry Rubash, then head of orthopedic surgery, told the Spotlight Team.

In a statement Tuesday, the hospital said it “recently became aware” of the board’s reprimand of “Dr. Wood, a former employee and physician at MGH.” But the hospital declined to comment on the two medical cases.

Stanford has not responded to Globe questions about Wood’s reprimand.

Jessica Bartlett of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com.