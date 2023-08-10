scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Tell us: Was your home damaged by recent flooding?

By Sahar Fatima Globe Staff,Updated August 10, 2023, 45 minutes ago
A woman navigated the flooded intersection of Ferry Street and Centre Street in Malden on Tuesday as a heavy rain fell.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A powerful rainstorm slammed Massachusetts Tuesday, causing severe flash flooding in areas including Lawrence and North Andover, where officials declared a state of emergency.

Videos show cars submerged in water, people kayaking down streets, and buildings damaged seriously.

Was your home damaged in the flooding? Are you claiming the damage through insurance? Tell us about your experience by filling out the form below.


