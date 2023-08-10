Tell us: Was your home damaged by recent flooding?

A powerful rainstorm slammed Massachusetts Tuesday, causing severe flash flooding in areas including Lawrence and North Andover, where officials declared a state of emergency.
Videos show cars submerged in water, people kayaking down streets, and buildings damaged seriously.
