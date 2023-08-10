Tell us: Was your home damaged by recent flooding?

Videos show cars submerged in water, people kayaking down streets, and buildings damaged seriously.

A powerful rainstorm slammed Massachusetts Tuesday, causing severe flash flooding in areas including Lawrence and North Andover, where officials declared a state of emergency.

Was your home damaged in the flooding? Are you claiming the damage through insurance? Tell us about your experience by filling out the form below.

<a href="https://podboston.survey.fm/flooding-damage">View Survey</a>





Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her @sahar_fatima.