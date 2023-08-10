A B&B on the Connecticut coast, a historic oasis near Seattle, and a portable air purifier

Stay in a charming B&B on the Connecticut coast and enjoy one of 12 guestrooms, each with its own private bathroom, spa-style showerhead that infuses the water with vitamins, and old-school record player for you to enjoy. The Homestead bed and breakfast is situated near the beach in the small town of Madison, Conn. (population 18,000), located between Old Saybrook and Guilford, and just a two-hour drive or an easy train ride from Boston. Hop on one of the B&B’s complimentary vintage-style bicycles — complete with picnic baskets — and cruise around the property or town, which is home to Hammonasset Beach State Park (the state’s largest shoreline park with 2 miles of beach), a Friday farmers’ market, one of the country’s top independent bookstores (RJ Julia Booksellers), local wineries, and plenty of seafood restaurants and ice cream stands (try Lenny & Joe’s Fish Tale). Then hang out on The Homestead’s patios or deck, or around one of two fire pits. Enjoy a buffet or continental breakfast with locally supplied quiche and scones. Pet and family friendly. Rates start at $295, double occupancy. www.homesteadmadison.com

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The Lodge at St. Edward Park is surrounded by 326 acres of forested state park and private land, a short walk to Lake Washington, and less than half an hour to Seattle. The Lodge at St. Edward Park

THERE

Advertisement

A historic oasis near Seattle

Stay at a historic property that’s surrounded by 326 acres of forested state park and private land, a short walk to a lake, and less than half an hour to a major metropolitan city. The Lodge at St. Edward Park sits at the northern end of Lake Washington in the upscale town of Kenmore, Wash., and offers guests a peaceful setting — from grassy lawn to miles of wooded trails (canine guests welcome here, too) — and easy access to Seattle and even SeaTac airport (just a 35-minute drive away). The beautiful Romanesque Revival building was constructed in 1931 — by the same architectural firm that designed the Space Needle — and served as a seminary until 1976. After falling into disrepair, the building was renovated in 2017 and transformed into a 4.5-star hotel. It now has 84 guestrooms and suites (with a fun Art Deco design), free valet parking, four new pickleball courts in a renovated old gym, access to free Specialized mountain bike rentals, and a bar named after the seminary’s first president, Father Mulligan. Get a tour of the bell tower or wander the hallways where local artists display their works and QR codes on placards link you to historical write-ups on the old classrooms (now meeting rooms) and the seminary’s key figures. Then grab a drink in the former barbershop — now The Tonsorium Bar — or enjoy dinner in Cedar + Elm restaurant, a grand dining room with high ceilings, elegant décor, and Pacific Northwest cuisine (try the hearth-roasted black cod). Spacious guestrooms feature the building’s architectural drawings on the walls, fancy Nespresso coffee makers, and a custom pillow menu. Rates start at $329 per night based on double occupancy. www.thelodgeatstedward.com

Advertisement

The portable Coway Airmega Aim air purifier and fan can help you breathe cleaner air, whether you’re traveling in an RV or staying in a vacation rental. Coway

EVERYWHERE

Breathe in cleaner air when you travel

When you travel by RV, you can decide where you’d like to go but you can’t always control the air quality at your destination — or even en route. Smog, wildfires, dust, and more can impact air quality, but the portable Coway Airmega Aim air purifier and fan can help you breathe cleaner air. The plug-in unit has three adjustable airflow speeds, offers automatic oscillation, comes with a remote control, and can be programmed for timing and preferred settings. The Airmega Aim has a built-in air quality indicator that assesses the air quality and adjusts accordingly — it runs on high if it detects unhealthy air quality down to low for cleaner air. It also helps circulate air in small spaces. The device has 360-degree suction air filtration that takes air in from all sides and then blows clean air out the front. The Airmega Aim purifies up to 246 square feet in about 30 minutes. It works great in the home and the office, too. It measures 18.5-by-19.7-by-8 inches. $149.99. www.cowaymega.com

Advertisement

KARI BODNARCHUK