Tony Danza on New York, Jack Nicholson, and potato chips

If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go? To tell you the truth I really love New York. And I travel so much that it’s nice to be home.

He’s most well known for his iconic roles on the long-running TV series “Taxi” (1978-83) and “Who’s the Boss?” (1984-92), but Tony Danza has also starred on Broadway and, for the past nearly 30 years, has been a touring musician, bringing a mix of jazz, classics, Broadway numbers, and other genres to audiences around the country. On Aug. 23, Danza (who is also a New York Times best-selling author) will appear with his four-piece band at the annual Cape Cod Jazz Festival at the Wequassett Resort & Golf Club in Harwich on Cape Cod. Admission is free. “I haven’t played this festival before, but I’m very excited for it,” said Danza, 72, during a recent phone call. He said the show, “Tony Danza: Standards and Stories,” resonates with audiences. “It’s a throwback, sort of like the old variety shows . . . only I’m the host and all the acts,” said the Brooklyn native, who sings, plays the ukulele, and tap dances. “I think we’re usually kind of a surprise. I mean, even though I’ve been doing this for quite a while, I don’t think most people know what I do.” He added: “The act is better than they think it’s going to be. It’s just a lot of fun and I can’t wait to show people what we have.” We caught up with Danza, a New York City resident who has three children and two grandchildren, to talk about all things travel.

Tony Danza (right) and his manager/producing partner Dan Farah in Paris.

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted? I went to see my family in Los Angeles.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own? I have a terrific travel agent.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation? That’s a tough one. But unplugging is very important.

Do you use all of your vacation time or leave some on the table? I am an actor, so my schedule is always in flux. So I don’t have any specific vacation time.

What has been your worst vacation experience? I don’t really remember an experience that would classify the whole vacation as a disaster.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all? Most of my traveling is for work and so usually it’s a learning experience. But when I do travel to relax, I do relax.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation? I have a book on Abraham Lincoln, entitled “Lincoln: A Life of Purpose and Power” by Richard Carwardine, on my nightstand and is ready to travel.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be? Jack Nicholson. Enough said.

What is the best gift to give a traveler? Money.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip? I am a potato chip freak. Lately, there’s been a move toward truffle potato chip: white and black truffle potato chips — my new favorite.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation? I was in South Africa and bought a wood carving of a rhinoceros that I treasure.

What is your favorite app/website for travel? Don’t have a favorite app.

What has travel taught you? Patience.

What is your best travel tip? Be patient.