Benny’s makes a cameo in R.I. congressional race

Former state representative J. Aaron Regunberg, a Providence Democrat, brought up Benny’s on Tuesday night when Social Enterprise Greenhouse CEO Julie Owens asked candidates to describe their views on economic development, and to cite something they’ve done to “foster an environment in Rhode Island that supports entrepreneurship and economic equity.”

But the iconic retailer closed its 31 stores in 2017, so it was surprising to see hear Benny’s mentioned this week during a First Congressional District candidates forum .

PROVIDENCE — For many Rhode Islanders, Benny’s was more than just a store. It was an essential part of their lives, a place to buy your first bike or first baseball glove, plus the go-to source for lawn bags and motor oil.

“When I was in the legislature, Benny’s closed,” Regunberg said. “It was a catastrophic moment for so many of us, right?”

The 93-year-old chain had 715 employees who stood to lose their jobs in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. And Regunberg said some Benny’s workers wanted to take over the business so it wouldn’t disappear.

“But we didn’t have the structures to allow it,” he said. “I worked with those workers to introduce legislation that would have allowed those workers to come together and try to continue a business before it closes. And those are the kinds of programs I think we need more of.”

That came as a surprise to Benny’s co-owner Arnold Bromberg.

“My question is ‘Who did he talk to and when?’ because this is news to me,” Bromberg told the Globe. “No employees came to me and said, ‘We want to buy the business.’ As I said then, we tried to sell the business. We did what (former Providence mayor) Buddy Cianci would have called ‘an intergalactic search,’ and it didn’t materialize.”

Bromberg said Benny’s had closed all its stores by the middle of December 2017, before Regunberg submitted the legislation he mentioned. And he said Regunberg never talked to him about having employees buy the business.

“That’s like me saying I would have taken Bill Buckner out and used Dave Stapleton instead,” Bromberg said. “I can say it, but it doesn’t do any good.”

On Thursday, Regunberg said he was approached by Benny’s workers about the idea behind the bill, and they worked on a piece of legislation that he introduced in February 2018. He said he does not recall if he spoke to the Benny’s owners at the time, but he said the bill was a “forward-looking proposal.”

“The Benny’s experience I think stunned us and affected us all,” he said. “The conversation was about: How can we make sure this doesn’t happen again — that there is an opportunity for whatever the next Benny’s might be.”

The bill, titled the “Local Ownership Opportunity Act,” aimed to “preserve jobs and create new opportunities for economic growth and entrepreneurship in Rhode Island by providing opportunity for employees affected by plant closings or mass layoffs to furnish competitive bids to purchase businesses otherwise at risk of reducing workforce.”

The bill would have applied to situations in which employers are required by the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act to provide advance notice of a plant closing or “mass layoff.”

It would have required the state Department of Labor and Training to provide affected employees with a written notice of their right to submit a bid to purchase the business, information about the formation of workers’ cooperatives, and details on their right to conduct an election to determine whether to pursue the purchase.

But in April 2018, the House Labor Committee recommended that the bill be held for further study — effectively killing it for the year. And Regunberg did not return to the legislature after narrowly losing the 2018 Democratic primary for lieutenant governor to Daniel J. McKee, who is now governor.

“This bill wouldn’t have solved all the problems,” Regunberg said. For example, it would not address the question of how workers could access the capital needed to take over a business, he said. But it would have been a first step that would require notification and set up a process to follow, he said.

“I think creating these kinds of pathways is important,” he said. “We brought this up at a forum about entrepreneurship, and one part of supporting entrepreneurs is creating pathways for workers or employees to have entrepreneurial opportunities as well.”

Regunberg mentioned Benny’s after describing his views on economic development and job growth.

“There is one approach — I think of it as the trickle-down approach where we cut taxes on quote/unquote job creators, and we need to limit protections for workers,” he said. “And then there is an approach that I subscribe to that I think of as the fundamentals — we need to invest in the fundamentals to build an equitable economy and economic growth.” Those fundamental include “great public education,” a “fair and equitable” tax system, and a “clean energy transition,” he said.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.