Best things to do in Rhode Island this week: Aug. 11-18

Stuffies. Dinosaurs. A parade. Trollies. Ponies. Line dancing. Horror movies. Oxen. Beer. Grateful Dead tunes. Jaws. The longest traveling roller coaster in New England… No, I’m not having that dream again. It’s real, I tell ya, real. And it’s all happening this week in Rhode Island. My friends, we ride.

RI FILM FEST

You wouldn’t know it from social media, but it turns out there are indeed other movies this summer aside from “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” See dozens from around the world at the 41st annual Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival running now through Aug. 13. There are so many screenings in various venues all over Providence, it would take up the rest of this column to list them all. Two highlighted by the Globe recently: “Last Place Champ” and “Swim Tuff.” Full schedule here.

BLACK SHIPS FEST

The Japan-American Society of Rhode Island hosts the 40th Black Ships Fest in Bristol and Newport Aug. 11-13. Expect family fun including traditional drumming, origami folding, martial arts demonstration, tea ceremony “and a chance to meet your favorite superheroes and princesses.” Learn more about the society and events here, here, here and here.

DINOS GO EXTINCT

The end of the Jurassic era: Roger Williams Zoo’s “Dinosaurs Among Us” runs through Aug. 13. Dino fans have one last weekend to catch some 60 life-size animatronic dinos, according to billing, plus “dinosaur rides, dinosaur-themed selfie stations, meet and greets with baby dinosaurs and hands-on fossil dig stations.” Separate from zoo admission. Ages 2 and up, $9. Details here.

HARBOR FEST

Only in Rhody can you find a “stuffie competition.” Yup, the 10th Annual Bristol Harbor Festival & Blessing of the Fleet is Aug. 12 and it has all the Ocean State vibes. The fest kicks off with a Blessing of the Fleet at 1 p.m., followed by a “Stuffie” Competition (intriguing) at 2:30 p.m. Plus live music, tall ship tour, cash beer, wine and raw bar; chowder, stuffies. Save room for the traditional littleneck boil — or optional steak dinner — at 5 p.m. $30. Details here and here.

‘JAWS’ MEET AND GREET

Don’t worry, it’s not as scary as it sounds. Misquamicut Drive-in screens “Jaws 2″ with film actors Gary Springer (Andy) and John Dukakis (Polo) on site for a pre-movie Q&A and meet-and-greet Aug. 12. According to his Wiki, Dukakis, the son of Kitty Dukakis, was cast in “Jaws 2″ while he was a student at Brown. (You can ask him about that) and had gigs in ‘80s hits like Family Ties, Little House on the Prairie, and Taxi. Springer’s credits include roles on “Happy Days,” and “M*A*S*H.” Fun fact: he played Stevie in “Dog Day Afternoon” — one of the bank robbers who then chickens out of the robbery. (Ask him about that.) $25 per carload. Gates open 6:30, movie at 9 p.m. 316 Atlantic Ave., Westerly. Details here.

BLOCK ISLAND SUMMER

Locals and visitors can appreciate what makes island summers special with “Block Island Summer,” a photography show starting Aug. 12 at the island’s Tori Jones Studio. Enjoy a free opening reception Aug. 12 from 6-8 p.m. According to the studio: the late Klaus Gemming (1928-2004), his wife Elizabeth and their two daughters, vacationed on Block Island, and were “enchanted with the island’s simple, summertime pleasures: lemonade stands, clamming, beach walks, and bike rides.” Klaus captured “the spirit of these summers on black and white film.” In 1972, the couple published “Block Island Summer,” featuring photos by Klaus and text by Elizabeth. Giclee prints will be on display and available to purchase. 441 Dodge St. Details here.

CLAMBAKE FOR STOKE

Dig into a clambake for a good cause. Little Compton’s Gnome Surf is working magic in the ocean. Founded in 2015, Gnome aims to harness the therapeutic power of the ocean and the act of surfing to help anyone — but is especially focused on helping neurodivergent kids.

“When I found surfing, I found peace. It’s the one time I could focus and slow down my mind,” founder and instructor Chris Antao told me previously. “There’s no better feeling than being able to share this gift — which we refer to as ‘stoke’ — with my little athletes, watching them light up. That’s magic.”

The 3rd annual clambake fundraiser Aug. 13 in Little Compton offers a good ol’ fashioned clambake with chowder and dessert; beer and wine available for purchase. Kids meal option: Mac & cheese, apple slice and cookie. Plus photo booth and 50/50 raffle. Noon to 4 p.m. 80 John Dyer Road, Little Compton. Adults $60, kids meal $20. Details here. Read more here.

DOMINICAN CULTURAL PARADE & MUSIC FEST

The annual Dominican Parade & Festival steps off Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. in Providence at the intersection of Thurbers Avenue and Broad Street. Marchers head toward the entrance of Roger Williams Park, where a festival starts at noon at the Temple to Music. This year’s theme is “A Tribute to our Essence.” Fest headliner is Milly Quezada, a four-time Latin Grammy award winner known as “the Queen of Merengue” along with local artists and cultural groups. Details here and here.

GARDEN JAZZ

If you missed Newport Jazz Fest — or went, and now crave more outdoor jazz — I got you: The Lippitt House Museum’s “Sunday Concerts in the Garden” series kicks off Aug. 13 with PVD native/ Berklee grad/ soul singer Alexus Lee. BYO blankets and chairs. 199 Hope St. Providence. Garden opens at 3:30, concert 4-5 p.m. $8 in advance, $10 day of show. Free for ages 12 and EBT card holders. Details here.

FREE GRATEFUL DEAD TUNES

If you missed Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at Newport Jazz — or went and now want more Dead tunes — I got you. Deadheads, get your Bertha on when UnderEstimated Prophet plays Charlestown Rathskeller Aug. 13 4-7 p.m. The music never stops. Free. 489b Old Coach Road, Charlestown. Details here.

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE

RuPaul fans, take note: “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World Tour” hits PPAC Aug. 15. According to PPAC’s website, the show is billed as “the world’s largest drag production,” and features Asia O’Hara, Daya Betty, Kandy Muse, Lady Camden, Naomi Smalls, with Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Sasha Colby of season 15 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Learn more here, here and here. 8 p.m. Tickets from $46.50. 220 Weybosset St., Providence.

PONIES, MUSIC, TRACTORS, OXEN, TREATS, RIDES, AND “THE LARGEST TRAVELING ROLLER COASTER IN NEW ENGLAND”

It’s a full-on agricultural sensory overload at the annual Washington County Fair Aug. 16-20. With goals including “to promote our rural heritage… to be a venue for the FFA and 4H [and] to give families an affordable form of wholesome entertainment,” the fair, established in 1967, also offers an overwhelming schedule of events jam-packed into four days in Richmond. A few highlights: live music, antique car show, 4-H sheep showmanship, egg toss, tractor pull, pony pull, oxen pull, line-dancing, swine show, corn hole tournament (I’m in), animal costume parade (interest piqued), cow chip bingo (IYKYK), senior pie-eating contest (go, grandma, go) 43rd annual tug-of-war (let’s do this), plus food vendors from burgers to seafood to strawberry shortcake and rides, including what’s billed as “the largest traveling roller coaster in New England.” Adults $11, kids 10 and under free. 78 Richmond Townhouse Road, Route 112, Richmond. Details here.

RHODE READS

I’m a lifelong book lover and want to spread the Ocean State literary love. Rhody is so packed with authors and stories, I’ve started a little subsection of this column, Rhode Reads. If you’re a local author or a bookstore hosting a local signing, hit me up and you might get featured. In this week’s Rhody Reading News…

New York Times bestselling author Karen White heads to Watch Hill to talk “The House on Prytania,” the second installment of her Royal Street series. The author of some 34 books — and co-author of “The Lost Summers of Newport” — discusses her latest with Rhody author Deborah Goodrich Royce at the Ocean House Aug. 16. 5-8 p.m. in the Seaside Ballroom. $38. 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill. Details here.

GALLERY NIGHT

Like WaterFire, Gallery Night is part of what makes PVD the Creative Capital. On Aug. 17, hop a trolley to see galleries, museums and other creative hot-spots with one of four free guided tours. Check out the maps online to pick your tour, or go it on your own. #GalleryNightProvidence Details here.

WATER BROTHER

The man, the myth, the legend. RSVP now for tickets to the Sid Abbruzzi documentary, “Water Brother” at Fort Adams Aug. 17. The Rhody Surf Hall-of-Famer and Newport resident gets his time in the spotlight with a feature doc. Stay tuned to Globe RI for my interview with the fascinating Rhody icon coming soon. Details here.

HP LOVECRAFT FILM FEST

Talk about a horror show. Lovecraft fans, hop on it: the HP Lovecraft Film Fest kicks off Aug. 18 at PVD’s Columbus Theatre. We’re getting into next week’s territory here, but according to billing, the fest, which runs Aug. 18-20, screens “short and feature films with a Cosmic Horror flavor or inspired by/adapted from the works of H. P. Lovecraft, his contemporaries, and literary horror forebears. Join us for three days of short and feature films, author readings, and special events.” According to their website, schedule is not yet final, but check here for updates. From $20. 270 Broadway. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

