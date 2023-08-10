Boston police reunite stolen dog with owner

The dog, a Chihuahua named Alejandro, had been tied up outside the grocery store on Westland Avenue while its owner was inside around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Police released images from surveillance video showing a person walking away from the area with the dog on a leash.

A dog stolen from outside a Whole Foods in the Fenway area last weekend has been reunited with its owner after a tip led police to the suspected thief on Thursday, officials said.

The dog was then spotted around 11 a.m. Saturday in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, an area known for open drug use and homelessness.

On Thursday, a detective was canvassing the area of the Mary Ellen McCormack Housing Development in South Boston after receiving a tip about the dog’s whereabouts and saw a woman who looked like the person in the video, according to a police report.

The detective approached the woman and asked, “Where is the dog?” according to the report.

The woman, later identified as Emily Sardo, 24, told police she didn’t know. But when the officer told her a reward was being offered, Sardo said she wanted it upfront, police said.

The detective said he needed to see the dog first, and Sardo left and went into a nearby courtyard out of the detective’s sight. She returned a few minutes later with the missing pet.

She was taken into custody after officers learned there was a warrant for her arrest from Plymouth District Court for allegedly driving without a license, according to the report.

Police will seek criminal complaints against Sardo, a spokesman said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.