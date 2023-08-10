Commuter rail service on section of Haverhill line to close for construction for nearly two months

Train service on a portion of the MBTA’s Haverhill Line will be halted for nearly two months for construction work, officials said.

From Sept. 9 until Nov. 5, Haverhill Line trains will not run between Reading and Oak Grove, the MBTA said. Free shuttle buses will make stops at Wakefield, Greenwood, Melrose Highlands, Melrose Cedar Park, Wyoming Hill, and Oak Grove, where riders can take the Orange Line into Boston.

A shuttle bus will also provide service between Reading and Anderson/Woburn to connect with trains on the Lowell and Haverhill lines.