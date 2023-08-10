Commuter rail service on section of Haverhill line to close for construction for nearly two months

Train service on a portion of the MBTA’s Haverhill Line will be halted for nearly two months for construction work, officials said.
From Sept. 9 until Nov. 5, Haverhill Line trains will not run between Reading and Oak Grove, the MBTA said. Free shuttle buses will make stops at Wakefield, Greenwood, Melrose Highlands, Melrose Cedar Park, Wyoming Hill, and Oak Grove, where riders can take the Orange Line into Boston.
A shuttle bus will also provide service between Reading and Anderson/Woburn to connect with trains on the Lowell and Haverhill lines.
Train service after Ballardvale station in Andover will be rerouted along the Lowell Line, making one additional stop at Anderson/Woburn station then running express to North Station.
There will be no service at North Wilmington Station.
The construction work will allow new signal system upgrades, part of a federally mandated safety system that monitors a train’s location, direction, and speed in real time and reduces speed when needed to help prevent collisions, according to the MBTA.
The system is already in use on the Lowell and Newburyport/Rockport lines, parts of the Fitchburg Line, and all commuter rail lines out of South Station, officials said.
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.