Follow live updates on the Hawaii wildfires burning on Maui

The fire took the island by surprise, leaving behind burned-out cars on once busy streets and smoking piles of rubble where historic buildings had stood in Lahaina Town, which dates to the 1700s and has long been a favorite destination of tourists.

Thousands of Hawaii residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town and killing at least 36 people in one of the deadliest US wildfires in recent years.

Plus, read more coverage:

August 10, 2023

Mass rescue operations continue from Maui wildfires, US Coast Guard says — 10:42 a.m.

By Shannon Larson, Globe staff

The US Coast Guard and partners are continuing their mass rescue operations from the wildfires burning in Maui, officials said.”

At this time, a total of 14 individuals have been rescued from the waters off Lahaina,” the Coast Guard wrote Thursday on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.”On behalf of the US Coast Guard, I wish to convey my sincere condolences to the communities who have been tragically affected by the fires in Maui,” said Capt. Aja L. Kirksey, Sector Commander of Coast Guard Sector Honolulu in a statement.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“Our collaboration with partner agencies and neighboring jurisdictions remains steadfast, as we unite our resources, knowledge, and equipment to ensure responder and public safety and amplify the impact of our response efforts.”

Current response efforts include multi-agency personnel remaining on the scene with air coverage, the press release said. Residents are urged to heed safety warning from officials and follow evacuation orders.

The Coast Guard said officials have issued a “safety zone and temporary flight restrictions in the vicinity of the Lahaina Harbor and surrounding areas.”

The devastated town of Lahaina is a trove of history — 10:38 a.m.

By the New York Times

For many visitors, the town of Lahaina is a place to go for tropical beaches. But for residents of Hawaii, it is a trove of history.

Its heritage museum, in a landmark courthouse, houses artifacts from before the rest of the world knew Hawaii existed. Its oldest building, the Baldwin Home, was occupied by the 19th-century physician who saved Maui from an epidemic of smallpox. Its central feature, a sprawling 150-year-old banyan tree, was planted to commemorate the arrival of Christian missionaries in 1873.

On Wednesday, that legacy and more appeared to be in ashes, consumed by the hurricane-driven wildfires that have devastated the island of Maui, razing much of the historic district of Lahaina, once Hawaii’s royal capital, in a matter of hours.

“We had no preparation, no warning, nothing,” said Theo Morrison, the executive director of the Lahaina Restoration Foundation, which manages more than a dozen historic sites in the town. Morrison, a longtime resident and the mother of a firefighter who has kept her apprised of the damage, spoke from an East Coast airport Wednesday. She left Maui a day before the fires had broken out Tuesday night, bound for Europe on family business, she said.

Downtown Lahaina, Hawaii, a trove of history for local residents, on March 25, 2020. TONY NOVAK-CLIFFORD/NYT

Hawaii Tourism Authority ‘strongly discouraged’ non-essential travel to Maui — 10:30 a.m.

By Alex Koller, Globe Correspondent

The Hawaii Tourism Authority “strongly discouraged” non-essential travel to Maui and asked visitors on such trips to leave the island Wednesday night.

The tourism authority recommended people with plans to visit West Maui in the coming weeks to “consider rescheduling their travel plans for a later time,” while those visiting other parts of Maui should contact their hotels and airlines for updates on how their plans may be affected.

Airlines are arranging additional flights to help tourists evacuate and changing flight schedules to assist visitors who had planned to arrive in Maui this week, the authority said. Kahului Airport on Maui remains open, the agency said.

The authority added that travel to other islands in Hawaii is “still welcomed” and not currently affected by the wildfires.

Photos and videos show widespread destruction in historic town of Lahaina — 10:21 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Officials are preparing the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu to accommodate up to 4,000 people displaced by the wildfires that swept across parts of Maui.

James Tokioka, director of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, said the center is not just for tourists, but also for locals.

“Local people have lost everything,” he said. “They’ve lost their house, they’ve lost their animals.”

Kahului Airport, the main airport in Maui, was sheltering 2,000 travelers whose flights were canceled or who recently arrived on the island, the county said on Facebook. The tourists were among those expected to be brought to the convention center.

People waited for departing flights at Kahului Airport on the Hawaiian island of Maui, where wildfires have been raging, in Kahului on Wednesday. PHILIP CHEUNG/NYT

People waited for departing flights at Kahului Airport on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Wednesday. PHILIP CHEUNG/NYT

Photos and videos show destruction in historic town of Lahaina — 9:58 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The wildfires ripping through Maui left a swath of devastation for blocks in the historic town of Lahaina, videos and photos of the tourist destination show.

Historic buildings along Lahaina’s popular Front Street were charred and flattened skeletons on Wednesday, powerlines were draped across roadways and abandoned cars were blackened husks.

Richard Olsten, a helicopter pilot for a tour company, flew over the fire site on Wednesday and was shocked by a scene where it “looked like a bomb went off.”

“It’s horrifying. I’ve flown here 52 years and I’ve never seen anything come close to that. We had tears in our eyes, the other pilots on board and the mechanics and me,” he said, recalling even the boats in the harbor were burned.

“We never thought we’d experience anything like this in our whole life,” he continued.

Lahaina holds strong cultural significance. It was the capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom under Kings Kamehameha II and III from 1820 to 1845 and served as a main port for the North Pacific whaling fleet, according to the National Park Service.

Officials warn death toll could climb — 9:37 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Officials in Hawaii warned Thursday that the death toll — already at 36 — could rise, with the fires still burning and teams spreading out to search charred areas.

Search-and-rescue teams are fanning out in the devastated areas in the hopes of finding survivors, Adam Weintraub, communication director for the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, said Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Addressing the fear that there could be additional deaths, Weintraub acknowledged that “these were large and fast-moving fires, and it’s only recently that we’ve started to get our arms around them and contain them. So, we’re hoping for the best, but we’re prepared for the worst.”

Biden promises ‘all available federal assets’ to wildfire response — 9:13 a.m.

By the Associated Press

President Biden said in a statement Wednesday evening that he has ordered “all available Federal assets” to help combat wildfires that have devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui, killing at least six people.

The president said the Coast Guard and Navy are supporting response and rescue efforts, while the Marines are providing Black Hawk helicopters to fight the fires. The Hawaii National Guard has mobilized Chinook helicopters to help with fire suppression and search and rescue operations.

Biden said the Transportation Department is working with commercial airlines to evacuate tourists from the island, while the Interior and Agriculture departments “stand ready to support post fire recovery efforts.”

In his statement, the president offered “condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones” and expressed gratitude toward “the brave firefighters and first responders who continue to run toward danger.”

Firefighting crews were continuing to battle fires in Lahaina, Pulehu and Upcountry, the County of Maui said on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. More than 2,100 people were housed overnight in four emergency shelters, the county said. Another 2,000 travelers were sheltering at the Kahului Airport.

Here’s where the fires are burning — 8:54 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Dissipating smoke and ash revealed the sheer devastation that a wildfire left behind in Lahaina Town, one of Hawaii’s most historic cities and onetime capital of the former kingdom.

It’s feared that the fire consumed much of historic Front Street, home to restaurants, bars, stores and what is believed to be the United States’ largest banyan — a fig tree with roots that grow out of branches and eventually reach the soil, becoming more trunklike features that expand the size of the tree — as well as other parts of Lahaina.

Read the full story.

A look at what’s fueling the wildfires — 8:33 a.m.

By the Associated Press

Major differences in air pressure drove unusually strong trade winds that fanned the destructive flames, according to meteorologists.

Trade winds are a normal feature of Hawaii’s climate. They’re caused when air moves from the high-pressure system pressure north of Hawaii — known as the North Pacific High — to the area of low pressure at the equator, to the south of the state.

But Hurricane Dora, which passed south of the islands this week, is exacerbating the low-pressure system and increasing the difference in air pressure to create “unusually strong trade winds,” said Genki Kino, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Honolulu.

Read the full story.

Death roll from Hawaii wildfires rises to 36 — 8 a.m.

By the Associated Press

The death toll from wildfires in Hawaii rose to at least 36, according to a statement from Maui County on Wednesday night.

Wildfires, whipped by strong winds from Hurricane Dora passing far to the south, took the island of Maui by surprise, leaving behind burned-out cars on once busy streets and smoking piles of rubble where historic buildings had stood. Flames roared throughout the night, forcing adults and children to dive into the ocean for safety.

Officials said earlier that 271 structures were damaged or destroyed and dozens of people injured.

The fires left a swath of devastation for blocks in the historic town of Lahaina. Aerial video from the town showed dozens of homes and businesses razed, including on Front Street, where tourists once gathered to shop and dine.