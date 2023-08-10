Jack Teixeira, Air National Guardsman accused of leaking top secret information, urges judge to set him free pending espionage trial

Teixeira’s comments “were shared primarily among teenagers on a forum dedicated to war/combat-based videogames,” defense lawyers Brendan Kelley, Allen Franco,and Michael Bachrach wrote in the filing in federal court in Boston. “The government endeavors to stretch these comments to insinuate that Mr. Teixeira has a present desire to physically harm others. However, the government has failed to show that Mr. Teixeira has an actual ideological desire to harm others. If there was evidence of such an ideological motive, it would be presented here.”

Teixeira’s lawyers downplayed the government’s concern about messages Teixeira allegedly sent online supporting a terrorist attack at the World Cup, and his search of government databases for reports of mass shootings.

Lawyers for Jack D. Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking top secret information on the internet, argued in court filings Thursday that the government has failed to show that the 21-year-old “has an actual ideological desire to harm others” and urged a judge to release him on bail while he’s awaiting trial on espionage charges.

US District Judge Indira Talwani, who is presiding over the case, is weighing the defense’s appeal of a detention order issued in May by a magistrate judge who found that Teixeira would pose a security risk and may flee to another country if freed on bail. She may rule on the filings or order a hearing to consider additional evidence.

Advertisement

Teixeira, a cyber-defense operations journeyman from Dighton assigned to the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod, is accused of leaking hundreds of documents containing classified military information about the Ukraine war and other sensitive intelligence matters on Discord, a social media platform popular with gamers. He has been in custody since his arrest in April and has pleaded not guilty to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information in violation of the Espionage Act. A trial date has yet to be set.

Advertisement

In a filing last week, prosecutors urged Talwani to keep Teixeira in custody and wrote that he “faces overwhelming evidence of having committed one of the largest disclosures of classified national defense information in the history of our nation,” provided classified national defense information to foreign nationals, expressed support for a terrorist organization, and advocated violence.

Prosecutors allege in the court filing that Teixeira shared classified national defense information with members of an online group that he knew were outside the United States, including an exchange in February 2022 — days before the Russia-Ukraine war began — where he disclosed to a member that a wave of refugees from a city in Ukraine would soon be descending on a city near his village and used the N-word to describe them.

“That’s what I was told and I did more digging and that’s what more and more people are saying,” Teixeira told the member of the online group, according to court filings.

Two days after the conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin officially authorized the war, and missile and artillery attacks into Ukraine began, according to the filing.

According to an FBI affidavit, Teixeira searched government intelligence databases for information about mass shootings and sent troubling messages to members of Discord. In November, he allegedly wrote, “I hope isis goes through with their attack plan and creates a massacre at the World Cup” and “If I had my way I’d kill a [expletive] ton of people ... Seriously I would be forcibly culling the weak minded.”

Advertisement

Prosecutors argued that Teixeira’s “violent rhetoric combined with an ‘unhealthy’ obsession with firearms” presents a significant danger to the community and he should remain in custody.

However, Teixeira’s lawyers argued in Thursday’s court filing that the government “has presented only excerpted and curated comments” by Teixeira “designed to shock one’s conscience” and distract from the law relating to bail.

In earlier court filings, Teixeira’s lawyers argued that it was unfair to keep him locked up, while former president Donald Trump was allowed to remain free after he was indicted in Florida in June on charges that include violating the Espionage Act. They noted the government argued Teixeira was a national security risk and may flee because he had information that would be invaluable to a foreign adversary, yet didn’t raise those concerns in the case against Trump and his aide, Walt Nauta, involving the alleged mishandling of classified documents.

“The government’s disparate approach to pretrial release in these cases demonstrates that its argument for Mr. Teixeira’s pretrial detention based on knowledge he allegedly retains is illusory,” Teixeira’s lawyers wrote.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her @shelleymurph.