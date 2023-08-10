‘Large sinkhole’ forces closure of part of Longwood Avenue

A large sinkhole has opened up on Longwood Avenue, forcing the closure of a portion of one of the city’s busiest streets used by thousands of patients and staff in the Longwood Medical Area.
Boston police posted a traffic alert on social media at 8:42 a.m.
“Traffic Advisory: Due to a large sink hole, traffic on Longwood Ave is shut down between Binney and Blackfan Streets. Please seek an alternative route,’' police wrote.
Traffic Advisory: Due to a large sink hole, traffic on Longwood Ave is shut down between Binney and Blackfan Streets. Please seek an alternative route.— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 10, 2023
Emergency crews, including Boston Emergency Medical Services, are being diverted around the closure.
It was not immediately clear what caused the sinkhole or how large it is.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Advertisement
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.