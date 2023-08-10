‘Large sinkhole’ forces closure of part of Longwood Avenue

A large sinkhole has opened up on Longwood Avenue, forcing the closure of a portion of one of the city’s busiest streets used by thousands of patients and staff in the Longwood Medical Area.

Boston police posted a traffic alert on social media at 8:42 a.m.

“Traffic Advisory: Due to a large sink hole, traffic on Longwood Ave is shut down between Binney and Blackfan Streets. Please seek an alternative route,’' police wrote.