Nurse from N.H. and her daughter are ‘healthy and unharmed,’ after being released from captivity in Haiti, group says

“We could not be more thankful for the safety of our dear sister, friend, and staff member,” the statement said. “Alix is a remarkably resilient woman whose walk with God guides her deep love for her family and her passionate commitment to the Haitian people.”

“On Tuesday, August 8th Alix and her daughter were released healthy and unharmed after 13 days of captivity,” said El Roi Haiti Outreach International, the Christian humanitarian group Dorsainvil works for, in a statement posted to its website .

Alix Dorsainvil, the 31-year-old nurse from New Hampshire who spent nearly two weeks in captivity after she was abducted July 27 in Haiti, and her daughter were released “healthy and unharmed,” her employer said Thursday.

Dorsainvil and her daughter were kidnapped from the nonprofit’s campus near Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital, “while serving in our community ministry,” El Roi Haiti president and cofounder Jason Brown said days after her abduction.

According to Thursday’s statement, “thousands of Haitians united their voices and risked their lives to march for the release of Alix and her child as well as other Haitian captives. To the many people and communities in Haiti that expressed support for Alix and her daughter during this time, we want to say thank you for the courage you’ve shown in the midst of your own challenges.”

On Wednesday, the group had initially announced that Dorsainvil and her daughter had been released, though no details were provided about how their release had been secured, or from whom.

“Throughout this ordeal, God demonstrated His lovingkindness through both private and public sector partners and resources who helped us navigate this crisis,” said El Roi Haiti on Thursday.

“Concilium Inc., a faith-based global security ministry, provided crisis consultants whose critical guidance and support led us each step through the recovery process,” the group said.

American government officials also stepped up.

“God also sent us key US law enforcement and State Department representatives who worked tirelessly behind the scenes in support of Alix and her family,” said El Roi Haiti. “Through these partners and resources, the Lord proved Himself to be holy, faithful, present, just, merciful, all-knowing, loving, good, and glorious.”

Dorsainvil is married to Sandro Dorsainvil, director of El Roi Haiti.

“Sandro and Alix believe that the hope of Haiti rests in Jesus’ work in the rising generation,” the group said Thursday. “The El Roi Haiti ministry was born out of Sandro’s desire to bring the transforming love of Jesus to his community by meeting spiritual, physical, and emotional needs of Haiti’s youth.”

Haiti has spiraled into turmoil and gang violence since the July 2021 assassination of former president Jovenel Moïse and a devastating earthquake the following month.

Officials said kidnapping victims “regularly include US citizens” and local police “generally lack the resources to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents.”

Late last month, the State Department issued a “do not travel” advisory for Haiti and ordered all nonemergency government employees and their families to leave the country, citing widespread gang violence and attacks targeting US travelers.

American citizens were urged to evacuate “as soon as possible by commercial or other privately available transportation options.”

Officials said kidnappings often involve ransom negotiations, and families have paid thousands of dollars to get their family members back. It wasn’t immediately known if anyone had paid a ransom to secure the release of Alix Dorsainvil and her child.

“The Bible tells us if we are to boast, we should boast in the Lord (2 Corinthians 10:17),” said El Roi Haiti on Thursday. “We at El Roi Haiti are delighted to boast of how good our God is as He clearly demonstrated His love, grace, and mercy through so many who stood faithful and firm, championing the plight of Alix and her child until the Lord delivered them both to freedom. Thank you to the many who have encouraged and supported Sandro and Alix and the El Roi Haiti team; we are grateful for each of you.”

