Orange Line passenger allegedly threatened with a knife, officials say

At around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, a 67-year-old man, who was apparently threatened by Brown, told Transit police at Ruggles Station what happened, police said.

Maximus Brown, 21, was arrested and charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), police said in a statement .

MBTA Transit Police arrested a West Roxbury man after he allegedly threatened an Orange Line passenger with a knife who declined to let him use his phone on Wednesday, police said.

The victim said that while traveling on the Orange Line, Brown, who he did not know, asked to use his phone. When the passenger denied Brown’s request, he reportedly got angry, removed a knife from his waistband, and threatened the victim, the statement said.

Advertisement

The victim got off the train at Ruggles Station, the first available stop after the incident, police said. Witnesses confirmed the victim’s statement, police said.

After receiving a description of Brown, Transit police located him at Roxbury Crossing station, police said. Brown also was in possession of what appeared to be cocaine, police said.

Brown was arraigned on charges of assault to rob a person over age 60 and drug possession Thursday in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court. He pleaded not guilty. He was released on personal recognizance, with the condition that he not contact the victims, his relatives, or any witnesses, according to court records.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.