Quebec woman airlifted after falling off rock on hike in White Mountains

Around 12:15 p.m., Susan Beadoin, 54, of Quebec, Canada, was hiking on the Daniel Webster Scout Trail with her husband when she fell from a perched rock, according to a New Hampshire Fish and Game statement. Her husband ran up the trail for cell service to call 911. Around 1 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers were alerted and obtained a picture that indicated the injury was potentially life-threatening.

A Quebec woman was airlifted off Mt. Madison in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains in New Hampshire Wednesday after falling off a rock and severely injuring her leg, officials said.

Around 2:45 p.m., after a two-mile hike, first responders arrived at the scene and performed first aid while identifying a place to get Beadoin into the helicopter, officials said.

Once the helicopter arrived around 4 p.m., Beadoin was secured into a litter and lifted up to the hovering helicopter and taken to the hospital, the statement said. At this point, her injuries were not life-threatening but still severe.

Both the hikers and the rescuers were prepared for an emergency, the statement said.

“Beaudoin and her husband were both experienced hikers who were well prepared for their adventure,” the statement said. “Rescue crews were equally prepared, and upon receiving the call responded with the right equipment, knowledge, and attitude required to save life and limb in the remote corners of the state.”









