‘The landscape has changed’ in ALS: Boston doctor says donations in honor of Sandra Bullock’s partner will speed research

Mass. General’s Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS is a leading research and treatment program for the rare illness, which destroys the neurons that control voluntary movement. The center’s director, Dr. Merit Cudkowicz, spoke with the Globe about ALS and the progress of research into treating it. (She declined to say whether Randall had any relationship with the hospital.)

The family of actress Sandra Bullock’s partner has asked people to donate to the ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital. Her partner, photographer Bryan Randall, died of ALS — amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — on Saturday.

What is known about the cause of ALS?

Cudkowicz: We know that 10 percent of ALS patients inherited a gene from their mother or father. For the 90 percent of people who don’t have a family history, maybe half of the risk is from genetics — maybe the genes you inherit from both your mother and father put you at a higher risk for getting ALS. And then there’s things in the environment. We don’t know all of them, but we know people who are athletic, such as professional soccer players and American football players, as well as people who work around pesticides, people who smoke, and members of the military are at higher risk. These are small risks that kind of add up over time.

What do we understand about the mechanism underlying ALS?

There’s a protein-folding problem, just like in other neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. In ALS, there’s a protein called TDP-43 that is in the wrong part of the cell and is aggregated — it clumps up. When it’s in a clump, it can’t do its normal function, and it starts to do abnormal functions that lead the motor neuron to die. Inflammation is also involved — it might spread the illness. Your motor neuron gets injured, and then your body reacts to it. The more inflammation you have, the faster the illness grows.

Tell me about the studies you have going on right now that are looking at how to fix this.

A couple years ago, we got this big gift from [the late] Sean Healey [who was executive chairman of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.], which enabled us to start the “platform trial,” where we test multiple drugs at a time. Instead of every trial having half the patients getting a placebo, we have one placebo group for multiple drugs. So we can really speed up how therapies are tested. We’re up to our seventh drug at 70 sites throughout the US. ALS is finally at the point where there’s so many companies in the space, there’s over 300, and so many drugs coming forward, that it’s much more efficient to test them in these platform trials.

How do these drugs work?

Two drugs can disaggregate this TDP-43, targeting what we think is one of the most important things in the disease. Others block inflammation, which can cause the spread of the illness from one part of the body to another. And some of the drugs are working on parts of the immune system.

Why does ALS affect only the motor neurons, the nerves that enable us to move?

That’s the Nobel Prize question for all these neurodegenerative diseases. There are some ideas about it. The motor neurons are probably the most active cells of the body, they have these long projections, from your spinal cord down to your toe. And so they are vulnerable to a lot of injury. We are also learning that, while it is a predominantly motor neuron disease, people do have other parts of the brain involved. Especially as people are choosing life-extending options like ventilators, we see other parts of the nervous system get involved — sometimes cognitive functions, or sensory nerves, or the autonomic system that regulates your heart rate and blood pressure.

ALS is described as a rare disease. How rare is it?

In the US, there’s maybe 35,000, 40,000 people living with ALS at any one time. For the genetic form, it’s about 100, 150 new patients a year.

Is there anything that people can do to protect themselves from ALS? If athleticism is a risk factor, should people avoid playing soccer or football then?

No. It’s a higher risk but not huge. And we don’t really know why yet. We don’t know what comes first: Is it that some people are born with motor neurons of a certain type that allow you to be an athlete and also put you at risk for ALS? Or is athleticism itself a risk? It’s very hard to tease those two things apart. And the risk of all sorts of bad diseases if you don’t exercise is bigger than the risk of ALS.

Are there any treatments for ALS available now?

The landscape has just changed to where we actually have four or five drugs that we can offer people, plus all these trials. Three drugs slow down the disease. Then a Biogen gene therapy drug was just approved in April of 2023 and has spectacular results [for the few people with a rare genetic form of the illness]. Some people stop progressing. Some even get better. This drug is also being tested to see if it can prevent ALS. People who carry that particular gene can be enrolled in the trial before they have symptoms to see if that treatment will delay onset.

The drugs that slow the illness, how much do they slow it?

Between 10 percent and 30 percent. We need to do better because people who are taking these medications don’t actually feel that slowing. Even though they’re staying functional longer, they’re still getting worse. So there’s a big need to do better than current drugs.

If people respond to this call from Sandra Bullock’s late partner to donate to Mass. General, what will you do with their money?

We will use it to continue to speed up how therapies are developed and brought to patients living with ALS. I really believe that everybody with ALS should have options, not just standard of care, but the option to be part of trials or get access to experimental drugs. That’s one of the key things we’re doing as Mass. General, and we’re also helping centers around the country provide access to experimental treatments.

