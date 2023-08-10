Man seriously injured in hit-and-run in South Boston, State Police say

A man was seriously injured after being struck by a driver who then fled in South Boston early Thursday morning, State Police said.
Troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Columbia Avenue at the Exit 14 ramp off Interstate 93 at 2:24 a.m., State Police said.
The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Boston Medical Center with “serious, potentially life-threatening injuries,” State Police said.
No further information was released. The crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be update when more information is available.
