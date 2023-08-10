They don’t make ‘em like John Holmes anymore

The Rhode Island Republican Party lost a giant on Wednesday when former chairman and congressional candidate John A. Holmes Jr. died at the age of 74.

Holmes always had fantastic stories to tell about his storied career in local politics – he had plenty of colorful Buddy Cianci tales – and he was beloved on both sides of the aisle. Republican GOP Chairman Joe Powers noted that Holmes recruited a record number of Republicans to the General Assembly, and Democratic House Speaker Joe Shekarchi called him a “worthy adversary who treated everyone with great respect.”

One could also argue that Holmes helped change the face of politics for a period of time in the 1980s when he ran a spirited campaign against 13-term Democratic Congressman Fernand St Germain in 1986. St Germain hadn’t faced a serious challenge in many years, and the race even earned coverage from The New York Times.