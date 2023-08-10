More thunderstorms due Thursday, slight chance of tornado on Cape Cod, forecasters say

Fierce weather will return to Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island Thursday afternoon as thunderstorms are expected to generate heavy rainfall, raising concerns about renewed flash flooding across the region, according to the National Weather Service.
There is also a 2 to 4 percent possibility of a tornado or waterspout late Thursday night on Cape Cod or the islands, depending on the path the weather system travels, forecasters wrote.
“In addition to locally heavy rain in eastern MA and RI later today and tonight (Flood Watch in effect), we are watching for a possible brief tornado or waterspout,” forecasters wrote on social media. “The greatest risk area is Cape Cod and the Islands early this evening, but some risk for RI and southeast CT, too.”
The skies will start to cloud up after 2 p.m. Thursday, signaling the arrival of the weather system that is expected to bring the heavy thunderstorms to Central and Eastern Massachusetts, forecasters wrote. A flood watch will be in effect for the Central, Eastern and Northeastern Massachusetts and eastern Rhode Island until Friday morning, the weather service said.
“The potential for excessive rainfall exists across eastern MA and RI as this system moves overhead,” forecasters wrote. “The heaviest precipitation will be along the I-95 corridor from Providence to Boston. 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible with isolated higher amounts likely...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.”
A flood warning, first issued on Wednesday, remains in effect for the Shawsheen River including Andover, Lawrence, and North Andover.
“Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast,” the weather service said. “The river is expected to fall below flood stage [early Thursday] afternoon and continue falling to 26.3 feet Saturday evening.”
The weather service expects to update water levels at the Shawsheen around 10 a.m. Thursday.
