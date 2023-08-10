More thunderstorms due Thursday, slight chance of tornado on Cape Cod, forecasters say

Fierce weather will return to Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island Thursday afternoon as thunderstorms are expected to generate heavy rainfall, raising concerns about renewed flash flooding across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

There is also a 2 to 4 percent possibility of a tornado or waterspout late Thursday night on Cape Cod or the islands, depending on the path the weather system travels, forecasters wrote.

“In addition to locally heavy rain in eastern MA and RI later today and tonight (Flood Watch in effect), we are watching for a possible brief tornado or waterspout,” forecasters wrote on social media. “The greatest risk area is Cape Cod and the Islands early this evening, but some risk for RI and southeast CT, too.”