Tiverton man sentenced to life plus 20 years in rapes of two women he knew

Brownell is now returning to the Adult Correctional Institutions for life.

Brian K. Brownell, 59, already has a lengthy criminal record that goes back at least 25 years and includes convictions of sexual assault of a child under 14 in Massachusetts, and possession of child pornography in Rhode Island. When he was released from prison in 2021, he was listed as a Level III sex offender, deemed most likely to reoffend.

TIVERTON, R.I. — A registered sex offender was sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting two women, in attacks that occurred in 2006 and 2018.

A jury found Brownell guilty in May of two counts of first-degree sexual assault. Superior Court Judge Maureen B. Keough sentenced Brownell on Wednesday to serve life in prison, along with a 20-year consecutive sentence. The judge also ordered Brownell not to have any contact with the victims.

Advertisement

The charge of first-degree sexual assault carries a sentence of 10 years to life in prison.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Brownell was accused of sexually assaulting a woman he knew in a home in Newport in May 2006, and sexually assaulting another woman he knew in a home in Tiverton in May 2018.

Prosecutors had asked the judge to sentence Brownell to life in prison. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said in a statement Thursday that the punishment fit the crimes.

“While these victims should be commended for the incredible courage they demonstrated in testifying against their assailant, the fact remains that the incredible pain he caused each of them is lifelong, which is why this life sentence is appropriate,” Neronha stated.

Assistant Attorney General Eric Batista and Special Assistant Attorney General Erica Rebussini led the prosecution, and Newport community policing supervisor Sergeant Jason Head and Tiverton Detective Sergeant Joshua Pelletier led the investigation and prosecution of the case.

Advertisement

Neronha and Tiverton Police Chief Patrick W. Jones praised the prosecutors and the police officers for their work.

“This defendant has proven he is beyond rehabilitation, and today’s sentencing reflects the severity of his crimes,” Jones said in a statement.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.