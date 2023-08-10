Tell us: How have you been affected by the wildfires in Hawaii?

Officials say the death toll could rise, with the fires still burning and teams spreading out to search charred areas on Thursday.

At least 36 people are dead and thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate after wildfires swept across the Hawaiian island of Maui , destroying several areas including the historic town of Lahaina which is known as a popular tourist destination.

As we continue to provide updates on the devastation, we want to know: how have you been affected by the wildfires?

Whether you are a Hawaii resident, have friends or family who live in the state, have property on the island, or have traveled there, we want to hear from you.

