Manchin says he has ‘seriously’ considered leaving Democratic Party

Manchin told Kercheval that he’s been thinking about becoming an independent “for quite some time.”

In a Thursday interview with West Virginia MetroNews host Hoppy Kercheval, Manchin said he would “think very seriously” about leaving his party to become an independent. His comments come amid speculation that he could mount an independent bid for president in the 2024 election, challenging President Biden.

Senator Joe Manchin III, a centrist West Virginia Democrat who has at times sparred with his party, said Thursday that he has “seriously” considered leaving the Democratic Party ahead of the 2024 election.

Manchin said he thinks that, because of partisanship, the Republican and Democratic “brands” have become “so bad.”

“It’s not the Democrats in West Virginia; it’s the Democrats in Washington,” he said. “. . . You’ve heard me say a million times, I’m not a Washington Democrat.”

Manchin then said he has “absolutely” thought about becoming an independent.

He said he thinks that “the business of politics has gotten so, so absolutely toxic” and that Biden and other politicians should take “a balanced approach to how we govern and the policies that we make.”

“It shouldn’t be catering to an extreme left or an extreme right,” he said. “And we see both of that happening. It’s not normal, what’s happening. You and I never experienced this growing up, this toxic atmosphere where you have to be mortal enemies with the other side.”

Manchin’s statements came weeks after he headlined an event held by No Labels, a bipartisan group that has said it would consider offering a third-party presidential ticket if the 2024 race becomes a rematch between Biden and former president Donald Trump. Manchin’s participation in the event stoked speculation that he is considering a third-party bid in the next presidential race.

No Labels has said it will only offer a third-party option “under the proper environmental conditions,” and that the ticket would probably feature a Democrat and a Republican in presidential and vice-presidential slots.

Manchin, meanwhile, has not ruled out a presidential bid. The three-term senator, who is up for reelection in 2024, told NBC News’s “Meet the Press” that he won’t make any final decision on whether he will run for reelection, or the White House, “until the end of the year.”

Washington Post

Final 9 charged in fake elector scheme plead not guilty

LANSING, Mich. — All 16 Michigan Republicans accused in a fake elector scheme to keep former president Donald Trump in power are challenging the charges, after the final nine either pleaded not guilty or had a judge enter the pleas on their behalf Thursday in state court.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced criminal charges last month against the 16 Republicans who investigators say met following the 2020 election and signed a document falsely stating they were Michigan’s “duly elected and qualified electors” for president and vice president. Seven entered not guilty pleas in previous court appearances.

The nine defendants who appeared virtually in Ingham County District Court on Thursday were arraigned on eight criminal charges, including forgery and conspiracy to commit election forgery. The top charges carry a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

The court appearances in Michigan come one week after Trump pleaded not guilty in federal court to charges related to his effort to overturn the results of his 2020 election loss. Prosecutors say the former president, along with six unnamed co-conspirators, orchestrated a scheme to enlist fake electors in seven battleground states won by Democrat Joe Biden to submit false certificates to the federal government.

Advertisement

Kathy Berden, a Michigan committeewoman for the Republican National Committee, and Amy Facchinello, a Grand Blanc school board member who is facing a recall effort, were among those arraigned on Thursday.

Associated Press

In Utah, Biden praises expanded veterans benefits

SALT LAKE CITY — President Biden evoked the memory of his late son and praised leaders from both parties for unifying behind veterans Thursday as he and Utah’s Republican governor paid tribute to a year-old law that is delivering the largest expansion of veterans benefits in decades.

The president and Governor Spencer Cox visited the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center to promote the PACT Act, which is intended to improve health care and disability compensation for exposure to toxic substances, including burn pits that were used to dispose of trash on military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan.

More than 348,000 veterans have had their claims approved in the last year, and about 111,000 who are believed to have toxic exposure have enrolled in health care.

“Everything you can imagine is thrown in these pits and incinerated,” Biden said. “The waste of war, tires, poisonous chemicals, jet fuels, and so much more. Toxic smoke, thick with poison, spreads through the air and into the lungs of our troops.”

He said that when troops exposed to burn pits came home — “many of them the fittest and best-trained warriors we ever sent anywhere” — they were not the same.

Advertisement

The issue of veterans care is personal for Biden. He’s long believed that the brain cancer that took the life of his eldest son, Beau, was caused by exposure to burn pits while he served overseas in the Delaware National Guard. The president’s voice caught as he again noted during Thursday’s ceremony that Beau Biden had lived “about 400 yards” from a large burn pit during the year he was stationed in Iraq.

Biden’s visit to Utah was shadowed by violence. Only hours before Biden arrived in the state on Wednesday, FBI agents fatally shot a man suspected of threatening to kill Biden as they tried to serve a search warrant at the man’s home in Provo, about an hour’s drive south of Salt Lake City. The man had posted online Monday that he had heard Biden was coming to Utah and made fresh threats against the president, according to court documents.

Before Utah, Biden declared a new national monument near the Grand Canyon on Tuesday in Arizona and slammed Republicans for not doing more to combat climate change. His next stop was Albuquerque, which included a fund-raiser and a visit to the future site of a factory for building wind towers. The facility had previously produced Solo cups and plastics, but has been shuttered in recent years.

Biden is trying to convince voters that his economic policies, which include tax credits for clean energy, have resulted in new jobs and lower inflation as he runs for reelection.

Advertisement

Associated Press

Trump unwilling to pledge to support GOP nominee

Former president Donald Trump said Wednesday that he was unwilling to meet one of the requirements to participate in the first Republican presidential debate, refusing to sign a pledge to support the eventual nominee.

“I wouldn’t sign the pledge,” he said in an interview with conservative outlet Newsmax. “Why would I sign a pledge? There are people on there that I wouldn’t have.”

The decision would seem to rule out the possibility of him being at the debate on Aug. 23, yet he also said that he would announce next week whether he planned to take part.

Asked for comment on Thursday, the Republican National Committee, which sets the rules, referred to past interviews in which its chairperson, Ronna McDaniel, has defended the pledge and said the committee will hold everyone to it.

“The rules aren’t changing,” she said on CNN last month. “We’ve been very vocal with them.”

New York Times