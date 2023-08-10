scorecardresearch Skip to main content

As Maui wildfires rage, Historic banyan tree appears to be burned, but still standing

By Alex Koller Globe Correspondent,Updated August 10, 2023, 10 minutes ago
The large Banyan Tree located near the historic Lahaina Court House in 2018.

As the extent of the devastation wrought by wildfires in historic Lahaina becomes more apparent, many have wondered whether the town’s iconic banyan tree would survive.

Photos and videos on social media showed the tree had been burned but remained standing. It is not clear whether the damage it sustained is survivable.

The sprawling tree, located in Lahaina Banyan Court Park, is regarded as Maui’s oldest living banyan tree, according to the County of Maui. Planted in 1873 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first Protestant mission in Lahaina, it turned 150 years old in April.

Boasting 46 major trunks, the banyan tree rises 60 feet and covers nearly two-thirds of an acre, according to the Lahaina Restoration Foundation.

