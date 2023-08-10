As Maui wildfires rage, Historic banyan tree appears to be burned, but still standing

As the extent of the devastation wrought by wildfires in historic Lahaina becomes more apparent, many have wondered whether the town’s iconic banyan tree would survive.
Photos and videos on social media showed the tree had been burned but remained standing. It is not clear whether the damage it sustained is survivable.
The sprawling tree, located in Lahaina Banyan Court Park, is regarded as Maui’s oldest living banyan tree, according to the County of Maui. Planted in 1873 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first Protestant mission in Lahaina, it turned 150 years old in April.
Advertisement
Boasting 46 major trunks, the banyan tree rises 60 feet and covers nearly two-thirds of an acre, according to the Lahaina Restoration Foundation.
its not confirmed its "gone". this video (https://t.co/aZ0owOkf3O) was just posted & at the beginning, they fly by the marina. behind the big white building is dark patch where the banyan tree is and looks like it might've survived. keep the faith, maui lovers. 🤞— UWHusky91 (@UWHusky91) August 9, 2023
More footage from the maui fires of the Maui Banyan Tree in Lahaina #MauiFires #maui #lahainafire #banyantree #maui #kihei #wailea pic.twitter.com/J9MV2ijkKt— Ali Bianchi Music “Can’t Breathe” now out! (@alibianchimusic) August 10, 2023
The largest banyan tree in America, in the Heart of Lahaina, turned 150 years old this year. Here it is after the #MauiFires. A tragic symbol of the climate emergency and colonial greed pic.twitter.com/P4GtcqqCFD— Kaniela Ing (@KanielaIng) August 9, 2023
Rumors have it that Lahaina's banyan tree is "destroyed. " However, the most recent photo clearly shows it is still standing. The extent of the damage can't be determined from this photo alone. Everything around it, unfortunately, is obviously gone. #lahaina #banyan #maui pic.twitter.com/k3GP5uEqir— deredordica (@deredordica) August 9, 2023
Hoping that the Lahaina banyan tree somehow survived the fire, the oldest tree on Maui and absolutely majestic to see in person. 🤞 pic.twitter.com/RTH9zz9BiY— Kashif Pirzada, MD (kash.prime on Threads) (@KashPrime) August 10, 2023
Alex Koller can be reached at alex.koller@globe.com. Follow him @alexkoller_.