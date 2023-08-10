Architecture must help build and sustain communities

While the USQ development is beneficial in some ways, it also generates negative consequences. Social networks are being destroyed as people are displaced by high rents. Local residents and workers, including the Union Square Neighborhood Council, have lobbied for mitigation of these negative consequences. Developers should put parking underground to create more civic space, build a multigenerational community center, build a pedestrian overpass to the Green Line station, and build housing that is 80 percent affordable instead of 80 percent luxury apartments.

The architecture review of Union Square (” Prospects for Union Square ,” Arts, Aug. 6) leaves out the perspectives of those of us who live and work here. Somerville has many more residents than jobs, insufficient green and open space, decaying infrastructure, and high housing costs. Our problems are both municipal (we need more commercial development for taxes to fix roads and sewers) and regional (we need more affordable housing).

Advertisement

Union Square is an attractive place to build because of the community here. But if developers do not listen to the neighbors, they may kill the goose that laid the golden egg. The value of their developments will only go up if they help preserve and strengthen the social networks that make Union Square special.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

David Scott

Somerville





As someone with an architectural degree and who is a longtime Union Square resident, I was interested to read “Prospects for Union Square.” I agree with much of what was written. What was missing was mention of the several-year effort by current residents and businesses to mitigate the anticipated displacement and gentrification that would result from the USQ development. Finding the city administration’s efforts to address this issue inadequate, these volunteer stakeholders formed the Union Square Neighborhood Council. The USNC spent more than a year negotiating with US2 for the first Community Benefits Agreement in Somerville’s history.

Advertisement

This agreement resulted in a contract with US2 to supply additional affordable housing sooner, aid to small businesses being displaced, millions of dollars of funding for job training and placement for Somerville residents both in construction and permanent jobs, space for community meetings and events, and a commitment to a more sustainable project. While a lot more work needs to be done to enforce this contract and to further address displacement in and around Union Square, these efforts are already making a difference.

Bill Cavellini

Somerville

The writer is a member of the board of the USNC.