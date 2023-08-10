The bar for Republicans’ integrity is too low

Re “Pence campaigns in N.H. on his work with Trump — and the limits of that loyalty,” (Aug. 4): Former vice president and Republican candidate for president Mike Pence continues to tout his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, as principled resistance to then-president Donald Trump’s demand that Pence not certify Joe Biden’s election. Pence says he always knew Trump was “wrong” to do so.

The facts tell a different story.

Pence has never denied what Bob Woodward and Robert Costa revealed in their book “Peril,” that Pence wavered greatly and seriously considered doing Trump’s bidding. It took fellow Hoosier and former vice president Dan Quayle to convince Pence to comply with what the Constitution plainly requires. Pence nonetheless received widespread praise from many media pundits. Some even credited him with saving the Republic.