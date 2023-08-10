A promise kept to veterans

A year ago, President Biden signed the PACT Act into law. For military veteran caregivers like myself, the law is critical to ensuring our nation’s veterans receive the care they deserve.
Across two decades of service, my husband was deployed 11 times between Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Afghanistan. At each of those deployments, he was exposed to toxic burn pits. The way he talked about it, they threw everything in there, even batteries. Everything went into the burn pit. Many soldiers were breathing very lethal air and unknowingly exposing themselves to several types of cancers and respiratory diseases.
Part of my job as a caregiver is advocating for him, but dealing with the Veterans Administration is exhausting. Before the PACT Act, it was a struggle to get the VA to acknowledge that medical conditions were related to burn pits. Doctors would cut my husband off and say they don’t deal with anything related to burn pits. Now the VA has expanded access to treatments for burn pit-related injuries and removed the administrative hurdles that prevented veterans from accessing care. A year later, I’m forever thankful for Biden’s work to deliver on his promise to veterans.
Laura Hornbrook
Quincy