Forecasters predict ‘above normal’ Atlantic hurricane season, NOAA says; record warm sea temperatures cited

“NOAA forecasters have increased the likelihood of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season to 60% (increased from the outlook issued in May, which predicted a 30% chance),” the agency said in a statement .

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is now predicting “an above-normal level of activity” during the ongoing Atlantic hurricane season, the agency said Thursday.

The agency said its updated 2023 outlook for the current hurricane season running through November calls for 14 to 21 named storms with winds of 39 mph or higher, six to 11 of which could become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or greater. And of those, NOAA said, two to five could become major hurricanes with winds reaching 111 mph or more.

Advertisement

“The main climate factors expected to influence the 2023 Atlantic hurricane activity are the ongoing El Nino and the warm phase of the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation, including record-warm Atlantic sea surface temperatures,” said Matthew Rosencrans, lead hurricane season forecaster with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, in the statement.

“Considering those factors, the updated outlook calls for more activity, so we urge everyone to prepare now for the continuing season,” he said.

The agency said scientists are currently observing El Nino conditions, which typically help to reduce “tropical activity” during the hurricane season. But this season, officials said, the El Nino’s “limiting conditions” have developed slowly, prompting forecasters to predict a more active hurricane season.

Additional factors leading to the prediction included a below-normal wind shear forecast, slightly below-normal Atlantic trade winds and a near- or above-normal West African monsoon, the statement said.

The last hurricane to make landfall in Massachusetts was Hurricane Bob in 1991, officials have said.

After swirling up the Eastern Seaboard, Bob caused $680 million in damage in New England, including $39 million in Massachusetts, officials said. The southeastern part of the state bore the brunt of the destruction, especially along Buzzards Bay.

Advertisement

Tourists who had flocked to Cape Cod for a beach escape found a battered coastline — parts of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard lost 50 feet of sand. The winds riled up hordes of bees and wasps, whose angry stings filled emergency rooms.

“Bob crossed Rhode Island and Massachusetts, with the center moving between Boston and Scituate,” the weather service says on its website. “It then moved over Massachusetts Bay. The hurricane continued to weaken and began losing tropical characteristics as it passed just offshore of the southern coast of Maine and made landfall as a tropical storm near Rockland, Maine on August 20.”

Bob was a swiftly moving storm that forced tens of thousands of vacationers and residents from Connecticut to Maine to scurry to accommodations inland or shelters that were opened in hundreds of schools, churches, and community centers.

One hurricane-related fatality was reported, in Dorchester. Sonya Chambers, 19, died after being thrown from a car that hit a truck at Morton and Norfolk streets. The accident took place at an intersection where the traffic light had been knocked out by high winds.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.