Shawsheen River flooding affecting North Andover, Andover and Lawrence

“Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast,” forecasters said. “At 30.0 feet, Floodwaters inundate[d] very lowest lying business parking lots off Route 114 in Lawrence and North Andover that are adjacent to the Shawsheen River.”

Shawsheen River flooding was affecting Lawrence and Andover, the weather service said in a late night advisory Wednesday , which indicated that the warning remains in effect until Thursday afternoon.

Flood warnings remained in effect Thursday morning in Merrimack Valley communities including Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover following heavy rainfall that doused the area this week , according to the National Weather Service.

Flood stage for the river is 29 feet, forecasters said.

“The river is expected to fall below flood stage early [Thursday] afternoon and continue falling to 26.3 feet Saturday evening,” the weather service said.

In North Andover, officials were encouraging residents and business owners affected by the storm damage to submit an online form documenting their issues.

“The Town of North Andover is working closely with the state and MEMA and hopes to have the Town authorized to receive disaster assistance programming,” said Town Manager Melissa Rodrigues in a statement Wednesday. “Part of seeking that designation is showing the value of the damage to property endured by our residents and commercial business owners.”

Rodrigues said local officials don’t yet know if the town will qualify for financial assistance.

“But we are working toward that goal,” Rodrigues said. “Additionally, town inspectors are working on restoring power to the Middlesex Street area. If you have not received a call from the Town or been visited by an inspector please call Town Hall. The Red Cross is available to residents who need assistance.”

Congressman Seth Moulton, a Democrat who represents the area, plans to visit North Andover early Thursday afternoon to assess the damage, his office said.

Among the local properties damaged by the flooding was a mill building on High Street in North Andover that houses a number of businesses, according to those affected and published reports.

Merrimack Valley Eats, a public Facebook group for the local culinary scene, said Tuesday night in an online posting that Jamie’s Restaurant in the building “was affected badly. Not sure if he will be able to recover this time (he was flooded once before).”

The posting added that “Jaime’s and Good Day Cafe are out of commission for now. Three feet of water at street level will do that to ya.”

Supporters have set up a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help Jamie’s eatery recover from the devastation.

“As many of you know, the Mills experienced unprecedented flooding today, and Jaime’s restaurant was seriously affected,” wrote organizer Laurel Holmes in the appeal launched Tuesday. “Jaime has no flood insurance, and he is worried about supporting his staff while he works to re-build. Jaime is a fixture in town, someone who’s endured a gas explosion, COVID, and now this devasting flooding. Let’s show Jaime some love, no donation is too small!”

Donors had contributed more than $105,000 as of Thursday morning.

Meanwhile in Andover, officials are warning residents to stay away from the Merrimack River, citing troubles linked to storm water runoff.

“The Town of Andover has been notified that there has been a release of untreated or partially treated wastewater at the Lowell Wastewater Treatment Facility,” the Andover Health Division said in a statement posted Wednesday morning to Facebook.

“The Commonwealth recommends that the public avoid contact with the Merrimack River for at least 48 hours after a sewerage discharge or overflow due to increased health risks from bacteria or other pollutants associated with urban storm water runoff and discharges of untreated and partially treated wastewater,” the statement said.

And more rain is is predicted from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, the weather service said.

“A Flood watch is in place for Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island Thursday afternoon through Friday morning for 1-3″, isolated 4″+, of rain that will fall in areas of southern New England that received 4-6″+ of rain on Tuesday,” forecasters wrote on X, the popular social media platform formally known as Twitter.

This breaking news story will be updated throughout the day, so check back frequently for updates on this ongoing adverse weather event.

