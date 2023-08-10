From Amherst College to the Basketball Hall of Fame: David Hixon breaks through for Division 3

When Dave Hixon thinks back on the words of the three Amherst classmates he sat with, he marvels at how accurate they were. The one who wanted to be a doctor? He is practicing out in Wisconsin. The one who wanted to work in technology and math? He has spent a career with IBM. And the one who wanted to do something in sports and psychology? He did just that for years at ESPN.

The conversation was pretty typical for a group of college upperclassmen, centered around a common yet provocative question: What are you going to be doing 10 years from now?

But no one was more prescient than Hixon himself: “I’m a junior, I’m on the basketball team, and I said, ‘I’m going to be the head basketball coach at Amherst College.’ ”

Four years later, he was.

Forty-two years later, he hung up his clipboard.

And now, three years after his retirement, one of the most impressive and impactful careers in basketball is being recognized with the game’s highest honor. Hixon is heading to Springfield this weekend to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, the ultimate reward for his 826 career wins, two national championships, seven Final Four appearances, 20 NCAA Tournament bids, two National Coach of the Year awards, eight conference titles, and five more conference Coach of the Year nods.

And even as it seems Hixon will stand somewhat anonymously amid an induction class that includes heavyweights like Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, Becky Hammon, Gregg Popovich, Jim Valvano, and Gene Keady, there’s no doubting the numbers cited above. Hixon belongs, and for reasons that extend far beyond those gaudy statistics.

With an incalculable legacy of influence and relationships, with a devotion to a level of basketball that had never before been represented in the Hall of Fame, Hixon is a living reminder that good coaching is good coaching no matter where it is done.

As he carries the first Division 3 banner past the statue of Michael Jordan and the bust of James Naismith, he represents so many coaches toiling at every level of the game. He represents his late father, Will, the longtime coach at Andover High School who shaped so much of who he is, and he represents his wife, Mandy, the diving coach at UMass, who has walked the journey every step of the way.

He channels everything that should be celebrated about sports at the collegiate level, at Amherst, where academics and athletics are flip sides of the same important coin, the latter never allowed to outweigh the importance of the former. To have done it all in one place, to such incredibly successful heights, only makes his story that much more exceptional.

“A lot has to do with it being my alma mater,” he said. “A lot has to do with just how special it is.

“I know kids can struggle at that next level with the overcommitment — without that necessarily being a negative thing — but of putting athletics over academics. At Amherst, it truly is a college experience.

“First, it’s a really hard school to get into, and they don’t do you a lot of favors. People laughed as I was telling stories in Houston, how I’d go to admissions with a kid with 1,380 or 1,400 on the boards and they’d say, ‘No.’ How can I find players?

“Everyone works hard, but we had to work hard in a different way to uncover those kids. It was a real journey.

“I had offers to leave, and I went around the horn a couple times. Each time I talked myself into staying at Amherst.”

To the eternal gratitude of so many.

“It speaks volumes to guys that played for him and coached with him, head coaches throughout Division 3, guys working in the NBA,” said Aaron Toomey, the newly hired head coach at Hartford who spent nine seasons with Hixon as a player (winning a national championship in 2013) and assistant coach.

“When you go play college basketball, you love the game, but to love it for a lifetime and love it enough for it to be your life, in coaching, in a front office, that speaks to Coach Hixon’s influence.

“You can go to a program and fall out of love with the game, but at Amherst we fell more in love with it, and that’s a credit to him.”

For someone like Mike Wohl, being on the team wasn’t even necessary to make the lifelong connection to the program. As a young camper at Hixon’s famed Western Massachusetts Basketball Camp on campus, Wohl would later earn early-decision acceptance to the school and commit to play on the soccer team.

Through a connection with a high school teacher at Northampton who knew of Wohl’s love of all sports, he was connected to Hixon, who brought the then-high school senior to work the scorebook for the upcoming season. Wohl would go on to an All-American college soccer career, but he remained tethered to Hixon and the hoops program.

“I didn’t play for him, but he’s been a closer mentor to me than anyone,” said Wohl, now a chief investment officer for a Florida-based venture capital firm. “This week, as we’re all trading texts about who’s going, who’s celebrating, it’s a pinch-me moment. So few people are in the Basketball Hall of Fame and everyone that is is a household name, literally. Michael Jordan, Kareem, Wilt Chamberlain, and Dave Hixon.

“It’s insane.”

But so, so well-deserved, and so much fun for the extended Amherst basketball family, for the Hixons, their sons Matthew, a film editor, and Michael, a two-time Olympic silver medalist in diving, and for all those former players, alumni, assistant coaches, fans, and colleagues who know the value of Hixon’s work. They are part of this beautifully woven fabric sewn across decades, of a basketball story told through the unique Division 3 lens.

“If you spoke to my players of 42 years, people who have been around it, it’s education,” Hixon said. “You use basketball as a tool to make kids better, make kids more ready to grow, be ready to deal with all of the ups and downs and pains of real-world life and jobs.

“They understand what it’s like to have to sit and persevere and finally either make the team or begin to play and get minutes or what to do in a big moment. They’re ready to handle a big moment that really counts in the real world and how to put up with that pressure.”

The pressure is on Hixon now, to find the words to express his gratitude, to deliver within the six-minute limit of his acceptance speech, to come through with one last game plan, this time for himself rather than his team.

Players who saw him unable to eat on game days because of nerves, who saw him wear the same (and we mean exact same) game-day outfit for an entire season, who saw him log countless hours of computer solitaire after all the pregame prep work was done, they can’t wait.

