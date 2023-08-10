Quarterback Bailey Zappe starts Patriots’ preseason opener and played entire first half

Zappe was 10 of 12 for 67 yards in the first half, with the highlight coming on a 27-yard pass play to Tyquan Thornton on the second offensive series of the night. Over the first two quarters, he played 21 snaps, and led the Patriots on one scoring drive, which was capped by a 44-yard field goal from Nick Folk .

As anticipated, Mac Jones was one of several starters who didn’t start Thursday’s preseason opener against the Texans, with the quarterback yielding to backup Bailey Zappe.

It was the first time Zappe started a preseason opener. Last year as a rookie, he came in to relieve Brian Hoyer after two series against the Raiders. (Jones didn’t take a snap in the 23-6 loss to the Raiders.) In 2021, Jones played 33 snaps in his preseason debut, working in relief of Cam Newton during a 22-13 win over Washington.

The Patriots rested most of their starters. Players who were not spotted during warm-ups were running back Ty Montgomery, defensive back Cody Davis (PUP), safety Brad Hawkins, cornerback Jonathan Jones, linebacker Ronnie Perkins, defensive end Trey Flowers (PUP), offensive linemen Bill Murray, Cole Strange, Mike Onwenu (PUP), and Calvin Anderson (NFI).

In addition, traditional stalwarts like David Andrews, Trent Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson, Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, and Kyle Dugger were spotted on the sideline, but got the night off.

The absences were most felt along the offensive line. As they have done most of the summer, the Patriots were forced to mix and match up front at the start of the game, with (left to right) Conor McDermott, Atonio Mafi, James Ferentz, Kody Russey, and Sidy Sow starting in front of Zappe. Jake Andrews came on to relieve Ferentz midway through the second quarter. Zappe was sacked twice by the Houston pass rush.

On defense, the Patriots opened in a nickel, with Daniel Ekuale, Carl Davis, Jr., and Keion White up front. Anfernee Jennings, Mack Wilson Jr., and Jahlani Tavai started at linebacker, while Jack Jones, Christian Gonzalez, Joshuah Bledsoe, Jalen Mills and Myles Bryant were in the secondary,

On the other side, rookie C.J. Stroud got the call for Houston. The second overall pick in the draft had a rough start, as he was picked on his first series by Jalen Mills. He ended up 2 of 4 for 13 yards passing on two series before being relieved by backup Davis Mills.

Number assignments

The Patriots handed out fresh numbers to members of their rookie class before the game, with some of the highlights being cornerback Christian Gonzalez (going from No. 50 to No. 19), White (from No. 51 to No. 99), wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (from No. 58 to No. 80), wide receiver Demario Douglas (from No. 60 to No. 81), and wide receiver Malik Cunningham (from No. 67 to No. 16).

In addition, new linebacker Joe Giles-Harris was assigned No. 53, while returning veteran Trey Flowers claimed No. 58.

While the entire rookie class was given new digits, some of them won’t be permanent, like kicker Chad Ryland. He was assigned No. 38, but that also belongs to running back Stevenson. So it might take some time before those new numbers can be considered permanent.

Slater at coin toss

While the Patriots haven’t publicly announced their captains for 2023, it was notable to see only special teamer Matthew Slater come out to represent New England for the coin toss … The Patriots honored the Boston Renegades, the champions of the Women’s Pro Football National Championship, as well as the New England Free Jacks, the Major League Rugby champions, on the field during a pregame ceremony … This year marks the second time in three seasons the Patriots will have only played one preseason game at home. The last time came in 2021 when their lone home date was against Washington … New England is expected to leave for joint practices early next week, and will be on the road for almost two weeks. They will stop in Green Bay for joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday, and will face the Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Then, they’ll fly straight to Tennessee for joint practices with the Titans on Aug. 22, and Aug, 23, prior to the preseason finale against the Titans on Aug. 25 … There were scouts from several teams in attendance, including the Jets, Steelers, Cardinals, Falcons, Ravens, Dolphins, and Eagles. In addition, the USFL (New Jersey) and CFL (Saskatchewan) had representatives at Gillette.

