Celtics to open preseason vs. 76ers at TD Garden on Oct. 8

The Celtics will welcome the 76ers to TD Garden on Oct. 8 to open their preseason schedule.

The opener is the first game of a home-and-home series against Philadelphia, one of two such series Boston will play during the preseason. The Celtics will play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 9 and again at TD Garden on Oct. 17. Between those matchups, Boston will head to Philadelphia on Oct. 11 for its second game against the 76ers.

The Celtics will close out the preseason on Oct. 19 against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center.