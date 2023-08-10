scorecardresearch Skip to main content
CELTICS

Celtics to open preseason vs. 76ers at TD Garden on Oct. 8

By Emma Healy Globe Staff,Updated August 10, 2023, 25 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics will play Charlotte, New York, and Philadelphia during the preseason.Minas Panagiotakis/Getty

The Celtics will welcome the 76ers to TD Garden on Oct. 8 to open their preseason schedule.

The opener is the first game of a home-and-home series against Philadelphia, one of two such series Boston will play during the preseason. The Celtics will play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 9 and again at TD Garden on Oct. 17. Between those matchups, Boston will head to Philadelphia on Oct. 11 for its second game against the 76ers.

The Celtics will close out the preseason on Oct. 19 against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center.

The NBA’s 2022-23 regular-season schedule is expected to be announced later this month.

Advertisement

Celtics preseason schedule

Oct. 8 vs. Philadelphia, 6 p.m., TD Garden

Oct. 9 at New York, 7:30 p.m., Madison Square Garden

Oct. 11 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 17 vs. New York, 7:30 p.m., TD Garden

Oct. 19 at Charlotte, 7 p.m., Spectrum Center


Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her @_EmmaHealy_.

Boston Globe Today