Chris Martin hopes he’s creating a niche for himself as a set-up man in the Red Sox bullpen

With three kids aged 5, 3 and 8 months, sticking around was ideal. The family loves living just outside of Boston, and it’s a bit cooler in the summer than in his home state of Texas, where summer temperatures have consistently soared over 100 degrees.

“If they felt like they could get something out of me and trade me and it would benefit the team, that’s fine,” Martin said. “It’s kind of what I’ve signed up for.”

Chris Martin knows high-leverage relievers are valuable assets at the trade deadline. The 37-year-old righthander has been dealt on July 30 twice in the last five years, so he knows it comes with the territory.

Signed by the Red Sox out of the independent league in 2011, Martin has played for seven organizations over his major league career, not including a two-year stint in Japan, where Shohei Ohtani showed him how to throw a split-finger fastball. The Sox would have demanded a hefty return for him this year, however, because Martin is putting up anything but journeyman numbers.

Since returning on May 1 from a 15-day stint on the injured list, Martin has posted a 1.19 ERA and given up just one home run, holding opposing batters to a slash line of .207/.248/.261.

Entering Thursday’s game against the Royals, he’s allowed just one run in his last 22 outings, and his 0.46 ERA during that span is second-best in the majors.

Martin also pitched well during the back half of the season for the Dodgers after being dealt by the Cubs, posting a 1.46 ERA in 26 appearances. He then signed a two-year, $17.5 million contract with the Sox during the offseason.

“I think mentally I’m in a better place this year than I was last year,” he said.

Over the course of his career, Martin said he’s become better about going into the training room, which has helped him stay healthy and establish a more consistent routine. He also credited an open line of communication with manager Alex Cora for keeping him fresh.

Martin may be 6-foot-8-inches, but he doesn’t overpower hitters, recording only 32 strikeouts in 37 ⅓ innings. Instead, he keeps opposing hitters off-balance with a six-pitch mix that leans on his cutter, four-seam fastball, and changeup.

Martin has been one of the best in the big leagues at generating weak contact. The average exit velocity of balls put in play against him was 83.7 miles per hour, per MLB Statcast, which ranks in the top percentile in the majors.

Besides crediting Martin’s stuff and command, Cora also cited his tempo on the mound. Ironically, Martin initially struggled to adjust to the pitch clock during spring training.

“He got frustrated a few times, but little by little he’s gotten used to it and it’s [now] the other way around,” Cora said. “He’s putting pressure on the hitter because he’s right on top of you.”

If the Red Sox, who were five games out of the third wild card spot, miss the postseason, it won’t because they lacked an elite late-inning combo in Martin and All-Star closer Kenley Jansen. Boston (59-55) may be four games above .500, but the Red Sox are 30-10 when Martin pitches.

Martin said having Jansen available to lock it down in the ninth inning

has allowed him to settle into his role as the setup man. Boston is 20-6 when Martin throws in the eighth, with the bulk of those appearances coming with the Red Sox tied or ahead by two runs or less.

At the trade deadline, the Red Sox chose to keep their 1-2 punch of Martin and Jansen intact. That decision paid dividends Wednesday night, with Martin allowing two hits but escaping the eighth inning unscathed before he handed the baton to Jansen, who picked up the save in a crucial 4-3 win over the Royals.

“That’s what we envisioned in the offseason,” Cora said, “and it has worked out.”

