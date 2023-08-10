James Paxton, Red Sox keep Royals quiet to take series

Kenley Jansen collected his second consecutive save in as many nights, his 26th of the year. The Red Sox (60-55) are now four games back of the Blue Jays for the third wild-card spot.

⋅James Paxton’s four-seam fastball was down for most of Thursday evening’s outing, registering at 93.9 miles per hour compared to his season average of 95.5.

Paxton, working on regular rest, wasn’t getting much from his four-seamer and the Royals weren’t fooled. 12 of his 16 pitches were fastballs in the first followed by nine of 15 in the second, yielding just three swings and misses.

So, in the third, Paxton, in an effort to get them off of the fastball, began introducing his changeup a bit more, a pitch he flashed just twice until that point. It paid dividends, drawing four swings and misses of the five offerings with Paxton fanning two in the frame.

In the end, despite his best stuff undoubtedly not on display, Paxton gave the Red Sox 5 ⅓ scoreless, striking out six while allowing an equal number of hits.

Of the six leadoff hitters Paxton faced, four reached base on hits, a quintessential definition of a grind-it-out start for the lefthander.

⋅ In the first inning, Kansas City leadoff hitter Maikel Garcia laced a first-pitch single to left field. In the second with the game still scoreless and a runner on first, Alex Verdugo helped out his starter with a couple of much-needed plays. With the Royals’ MJ Melendez on first, Freddy Fermin stung a liner on a fastball toward Verdugo in right, one that he easily tracked down for the first out of the frame.

The next batter, Edward Olivares, went right back to Verdugo, but with a soft liner on Paxton’s fastball. Verdugo got a stellar jump on the ball, making a sliding catch near the foul line. Melendez, running on contact, was doubled off at first to end the frame. Undoubtedly, Verdugo saved a run for the Sox.

⋅ The Red Sox didn’t have much going offensively, a tale of their August. Trevor Story, recently back from elbow surgery, entered the game a combined 0 for 8 with six strikeouts, and popped out in his first at-bat in the second inning. In his second try, however, after a Triston Casas single, Story pounded a double to center field on an 0-2, 98 m.p.h. fastball from Alec Marsh. Verdugo stroked a sacrifice fly to left that scored the first run of the game.

⋅Adam Duvall is known for his pull-side power. It’s a huge reason why the Red Sox went out and acquired him last offseason. In his first eight games before going on the injured list, that trait of Duvall’s shined through. He hit .455 in that eight-game span, collecting four homers in the process. Additionally, Duvall initiated five hard-hit/solid contact balls (per Baseball Savant) to the pull side. Over the course of his next 44 games since returning from the injured list prior to Thursday, just eight batted balls to the pull side by Duvall fell into those two categories.

That number is now up to 11 after Thursday with Duvall scalding three balls to left, one for an RBI double.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.