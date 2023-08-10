Keion White shows off his physicality by anchoring Patriots’ pass rush and other observations

Thanks to White’s aggressiveness in the first quarter, New England’s defense was able to mount significant pressure on Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. The 24-year-old White frequently worked his way into the backfield, anchoring a disruptive pass rush that was without heavy hitters Matthew Judon and Josh Uche.

It didn’t take long for him to deliver.

One play will lead White’s highlight reel. In the second quarter, the ball went through the arms of Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale on a failed pitch from quarterback Davis Mills. Amid the search for the loose ball, White levied a powerful hit on Ogunbowale, allowing the Patriots to recover the fumble. The play showcased not only his strength but his impressive awareness.

“See ball, get ball,” White said after New England’s 20-9 loss.

Throughout training camp, other rookies have often made headlines. The early returns on Christian Gonzalez are promising. Demario Douglas has emerged as one of the team’s most consistent performers. Kayshon Boutte is beginning to pick up steam. Players and coaches can’t stop raving about Marte Mapu.

Thursday night, however, belonged to White. His instincts, versatility, and overall force were on full display. White, drafted in the second round out of Georgia Tech, finished with a quarterback hit and three tackles. He came close to registering a sack, after getting past left tackle George Fant, but quarterback Stroud escaped.

“Keion has improved all through the spring, in training camp here,” coach Bill Belichick said. “We’ll see how it went tonight. Seemed like it was all right.”

White said he wants to play faster. He felt as though there were too many moments where he was tied up trying to dissect what was happening on the field. But there’s no doubt he accomplished his goal of playing a physical, dominant game.

“I just need to play fast, put my hand down, and go,” White said.

Other notes and observations from Thursday’s preseason opener . . .

⋅ Gonzalez’s first defensive snap served as a “Welcome to the NFL” moment. After Texans wide receiver Nico Collins caught a pass from Stroud, he proceeded to shove Gonzalez off and pick up an extra 3 yards or so. Gonzalez flailed backward and ultimately ended up out of bounds.

Belichick had said the game would be a good opportunity to evaluate players in contact situations, so the 21-year-old Gonzalez got a taste of the uptick in physicality.

“I feel like it was a good learning experience for me,” he said. “Just ready to get in tomorrow and watch the film and see what the coaches think about it.”

Also notable from Gonzalez’s playing time: He allowed a 12-yard catch to Steven Sims but was able to force a fumble while making the tackle. On the tackle, Gonzalez said he was trying to attack the ball — a teaching point emphasized during practice.

⋅ New England’s defense started the game strong, as defensive back Jalen Mills intercepted Stroud on the sixth play of the game. The plan was for veterans not to play , but Mills likely saw the field for a handful of drives because he’s switching his primary responsibilities from cornerback to safety.

He sure looked comfortable in the modified role, later making a tackle for a loss.

“Jalen is an experienced guy,” Belichick said. “He’s a smart, versatile guy. Played all [multiple positions in the secondary] in the NFL. Gives us some good versatility and experience at different spots.”

⋅ In the first quarter, Tyquan Thornton made the type of play that can nip in the bud any talk of his regression. Thornton easily got behind Texans cornerback Steven Nelson, high-pointed the ball, and came down with the 27-yard catch with safety Jalen Pitre closing in. The reception was a reminder of Thornton’s promising rookie training camp, which was cut short by a collarbone injury.

Availability has remained an issue to start Year 2 — Thornton missed time in the spring with a soft-tissue injury and then a week of training camp — so staying healthy will be key to maximizing his development.

⋅ Kicking competition update: Incumbent Nick Folk made his first and only field goal attempt from 44 yards. Rookie Chad Ryland did not log any field goal tries. Neither attempted an extra point because the Patriots went for 2 after their lone touchdown score.

⋅ The Patriots may have a problem at tackle if Trent Brown is not healthy for Week 1.

With Brown sidelined because of an injury, Riley Reiff has primarily practiced on the left and Conor McDermott on the right. Reiff did not log a snap, so McDermott lined up on the left with rookie Sidy Sow on the right. Rounding out the starting offensive line were Atonio Mafi at left guard, James Ferentz at center, and Kody Russey at right guard.

The results left a lot to be desired.

The poor pass protection and run blocking made it difficult for the Patriots to establish any offensive rhythm. They ended the first half with six carries for three rushing yards. The second quarter was defined by three straight three-and-out drives that gained 15 cumulative yards.

“We’re dealing with some injuries on the offensive line,” Belichick said. “The guys that were in there got some experience. But, yeah, it’s tough for the backs. It’s tough for the quarterback. We didn’t have a lot of space on the offense for the most part.”

⋅ After dazzling during practice, Douglas did not record a target . He did take the field to return a punt. Perhaps the lack of playing time is reflective of the team’s early confidence in him.

“The play time is kind of based on how the practices have gone,” Belichick said. “Guys that have gotten more work in practice got less time in the game. Guys that got less work in practice got more time in the game so we could evaluate everybody.”

⋅ Mapu did not play, which was not surprising because he has yet to shed his red non-contact jersey during practice. But he stayed engaged on the sideline, logging plays on a clipboard.

“Somebody’s got to do it, so we let him do it,” Belichick said.

Mapu, who is lining up both at linebacker and safety during practice, has earned a reputation for asking countless questions. Thursday night seemed no different, as he often checked in with de facto co-defensive coordinators Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo.

